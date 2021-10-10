Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a longtime supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO