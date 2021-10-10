CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

KHON2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.

www.khon2.com

Comments / 25

Dane Daniels
7d ago

The problem with movie stat actors is they need to be liked. They’re not good at making hard decisions. Case in point Arnold.

Reply(1)
16
mr.jim
7d ago

He isn’t smart enough to be a politician and wouldn’t be able to keep his mouth shut about all the under the table money.

Reply
15
carhack71
7d ago

This is an economic recovery? Maybe he has a different definition for the word recovery than the rest of us do.

Reply
22
Related
Telegraph

Trump smells 'of meat', Boris is a 'twit': Hillary Clinton's revenge novel is silly – and great fun

Five hundred pages is a lot to say I told you so, but we have at least established what Hillary Clinton did during the pandemic. State of Terror is her revenge fantasy, and her revenge on Donald Trump, which is a shame because he will probably love it more than anyone else. This is a man who incited a coup for attention. He is probably reading it now, or having it read to him.
POTUS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Clooney
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

‘I like kids better than people,’ Biden says as hecklers shout ‘F–k Joe Biden’

“I like kids better than people,” President Biden said Friday after getting a hug from a toddler in Connecticut while nearby protesters bellowed, “F–k Joe Biden.”. “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they like me. That’s why maybe I like them,” Biden said during a speech in Hartford.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Americans#The White House
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

George Clooney Says He Won’t Run for Office, Calls Trump a “Knucklehead”

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a longtime supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Examiner

Attorney General Merrick Garland is covering up Democratic misdeeds

More evidence emerges that Attorney General Merrick Garland has allowed the Department of Justice to become outrageously politicized on behalf of liberal interests. Indeed, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer is breaking the law. Nine months into the Biden presidency, Garland has yet to comply with a perfectly legitimate order...
U.S. POLITICS
talesbuzz.com

George Clooney slams Trump, shuts down presidency rumors

George Clooney will never be leader of the free world. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star has finally shut down long-standing speculation that he might one day run for president, saying he “actually wants to have a nice life” instead. The 60-year-old actor made the declaration during an interview with BBC on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
republic-online.com

George Clooney says the US 'is in denial' about climate change

George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October. He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy