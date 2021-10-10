Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump
LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.www.khon2.com
