What is Windows PowerShell, PowerShell, Azure Cloud Shell, Command Prompt in Windows Terminal

Microsoft announced Windows 365 back in July, and it hit general availability in August. The company's virtualized cloud OS offering enables organizations to stream from Windows hosted on the Microsoft Cloud. This is a full Windows experience for each employee with personalized settings, apps, and data. You do not need any special hardware to run it, and just have to choose from the multiple pricing tiers ranging from $20 all the way up to $162 - which nets you a Cloud PC with 8 vCPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. With the staggered rollout of Windows 11 beginning just a few hours ago (check out our review here), Microsoft has announced that Cloud PCs running the OS are now available in its Windows 365 Enterprise offering too.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO