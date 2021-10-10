Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

@SonsofJohnnieLe via Twitter

The Minnesota Twins may not be in the postseason but Taylor Rogers found a way to make the most of it. His brother, Tyler, is a reliever on San Francisco Giants, who are in the middle of a heated series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During Saturday night's game, Taylor took time to visit his brother in the bullpen and voiced his complaints about Oracle Park.

"Hey, Ty!" Taylor shouted. "There's no Bud Light in this stadium!"

"You have one right there!" Tyler responded, pointing at the one in his hand.

"You have to take a walk to find it!" Taylor explained.

At the end of the exchange, a Giants fan suggested that Taylor switch to whiskey, but he quickly declined.

The Rogers brothers, who are actual twins, have both made a name for themselves in the major leagues. Taylor was selected to his first All-Star game this year and Tyler has a 2.22 ERA in 81 innings for a Giants team that won an MLB-best 107 games this season.

Even if there's not enough Bud Light in San Francisco to fulfill a proper celebration, Taylor will be cheering for his brother to win it all this October.