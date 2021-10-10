CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSSIo_0cMu0d7H00
@SonsofJohnnieLe via Twitter

The Minnesota Twins may not be in the postseason but Taylor Rogers found a way to make the most of it. His brother, Tyler, is a reliever on San Francisco Giants, who are in the middle of a heated series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During Saturday night's game, Taylor took time to visit his brother in the bullpen and voiced his complaints about Oracle Park.

"Hey, Ty!" Taylor shouted. "There's no Bud Light in this stadium!"

"You have one right there!" Tyler responded, pointing at the one in his hand.

"You have to take a walk to find it!" Taylor explained.

At the end of the exchange, a Giants fan suggested that Taylor switch to whiskey, but he quickly declined.

The Rogers brothers, who are actual twins, have both made a name for themselves in the major leagues. Taylor was selected to his first All-Star game this year and Tyler has a 2.22 ERA in 81 innings for a Giants team that won an MLB-best 107 games this season.

Even if there's not enough Bud Light in San Francisco to fulfill a proper celebration, Taylor will be cheering for his brother to win it all this October.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers' twin brother confuses fans at NLDS Game 1

An out-of-place Twin has been drawing double takes at the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers was at Oracle Park to watch for the first time as his twin brother, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers, pitched in the majors. Taylor Rogers sat with Tyler’s wife, Jenn Rogers, who posted on Instagram that Taylor was getting odd looks from the San Francisco faithful.
MLB
Paradise Post

SF Giants’ Tyler Rogers’ twin had fans doing double take during Game 1 vs. LA Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO — There was some confusion among a few of the 41,394 fans at Oracle Park Friday night. As Logan Webb was in the process of mowing down the Dodgers in the opening game of the NLDS, what in the world was Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers doing sitting among the paying customers? Turns out it was Tyler’s twin brother Taylor, a relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins.
MLB
SFGate

Some Giants fans got confused when reliever Tyler Rogers took the mound during Game 1 of the NLDS

There were some very confused Giants fans in the stands at Oracle Park for Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday night, according to MLB.com. Taylor Rogers, a reliever for the Twins and twin brother of Giants reliever Tyler Rogers, was in attendance for Game 1 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco, and, well, some Giants fans thought they were seeing double when Tyler Rogers came in to close out the eighth inning to help the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Michael Jordan signs with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have signed Michael Jordan to join their team. No, not THAT Michael Jordan, the other one. Folks in North Carolina are likely pretty big fans of the Carolina Panthers‘ newest addition. Or rather, they might be fans of a guy who shares his name. Either way, the Panthers just picked up a new offensive lineman to help bolster things up front and his name is Michael Jordan.
NFL
92.9 The Ticket

Maine to be Represented During Pregame Ceremonies Prior to Red Sox Playoff Game Sunday

The Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon, with the best-of-5 series tied 1-1. Sunday's game will be played at Fenway Park. Prior to the game, Maine will be represented! While the National Anthem is being sung by Springfield native and recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, there will be a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing flown by the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron.
MAINE STATE
Valley News

Taylor home run helps Dodgers advance in playoffs

Chris Taylor hit a tie-breaking two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, October 6, at Dodger Stadium in the NL wild- card game. The win advances the Dodgers into a NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants that will begin Friday in San Francisco.
MLB
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy