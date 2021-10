While the entire crypto industry is on a more recent bull run, analysts have identified that the sector is experiencing more influx of funds. Available information on Defillama has shown that the decentralized finance industry has reached a new all-time high of $210 billion in total value locked. This growth was achieved thanks to the many projects tied to it. For example, in recent memory, DeFi projects like Fantom and AnySwap have seen their TVL rise by 140% and 114% growth, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO