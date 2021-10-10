Readers respond: American flag represents all
I don't understand how any American can look at the American flag and believe it is a political symbol ("Readers respond: Should Newberg target U.S. flag next?," Oct. 3). This flag is not a symbol to targeted groups of people. It represents all Americans who live in this country regardless of race, color, religion, gender, etc. Displaying this flag in our schools should let all of our students know the freedoms and opportunities that exist in this country for all Americans.
