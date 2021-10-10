CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: American flag represents all

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
I don’t understand how any American can look at the American flag and believe it is a political symbol (“Readers respond: Should Newberg target U.S. flag next?,” Oct. 3). This flag is not a symbol to targeted groups of people. It represents all Americans who live in this country regardless of race, color, religion, gender, etc. Displaying this flag in our schools should let all of our students know the freedoms and opportunities that exist in this country for all Americans.

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
