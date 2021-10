It just wouldn't be a college football weekend in 2021 if at least one team didn't suffer an upset that absolutely no one saw coming. No. 2 Iowa took that loss in Week 7, falling 24-7 to unranked Purdue in Kinnick Stadium to once again jumble the college football rankings. This wasn't a last-second victory or a furious comeback by Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers: Purdue was thoroughly and completely outclassed in the defeat, giving up 375 passing yards to quarterback Aidan O'Connell and 240 receiving yards to David Bell. Conversely, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw four interceptions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO