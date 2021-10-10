Apple initiative would use iPhone to control car climate, seats, radio

A new project reportedly in the works at Apple is a venture to integrate the iPhone with your car better to control things like seat settings, climate controls and more. The project is being called ‘IronHeart,’ presumably after the Transformer. The goal is to tap into the car’s computer to allow iPhone users to better control and understand their vehicle from their phone or possibly with CarPlay. The report was leaked from sources who spoke to Bloomberg and it even mentions the possibility of CarPlay running on more than one screen in your car.

