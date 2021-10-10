CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple initiative would use iPhone to control car climate, seats, radio

By Bloomberg
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Inc., whose CarPlay interface is used by millions of motorists to control music, get directions and make phone calls, is looking to expand its reach within cars. The company is working on technology that would access functions like the climate-control system, speedometer, radio and seats, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The initiative, known as “IronHeart” internally, is still in its early stages and would require the cooperation of automakers.

