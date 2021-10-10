CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

John Achterberg Reveals How Close Liverpool Came to Signing Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto In 2015

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has said how close the Reds came to signing the Brazilian shot stopper Neto in 2015.

In 2019, Neto signed for Barcelona from Juventus for a fee of £23.4million. However, since arriving in Spain he has had to play second fiddle to Marc-André ter Stegen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kZx5_0cMtzd3800
Photo by DPA/Sipa USA

Before his move to Barcelona, the Brazilian had spent four years in Italy, playing for Fiorentina and Juventus.

In 2015, Neto would've been a great addition to Liverpool's squad as we were struggling with our goalkeepers.

Liverpool's Interest in Neto

Even though this may have been a great move in 2015, Liverpool's current goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that it was actually close to happening.

Speaking to Redmen TV, Achterberg has said that he liked the look of Neto and wanted to bring him in.

“He was at Fiorentina and we went there, we met his agent, we met Neto but he had already signed [an agreement with] Juventus. He wanted to come to us.

“We wanted to sign a new goalie to be in competition with Simon [Mignolet] and I liked Neto. He still wanted to come but obviously, it didn’t happen and he’s at Barca now.”

Luckily, we now have the best keeper in the world and if we signed Neto, that may never of happened!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool keeper coach Achterberg: Doni urged me to keep watching Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has recalled bringing Alisson to the club from Roma. The Dutchman had stayed in touch with Alisson's fellow South American shot-stopper Doni, who enjoyed a brief cameo between the sticks a decade ago. And it was because of the relationship between the pair that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Achterberg
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Divock Origi offered to Barcelona

Liverpool striker Divock Origi wants to move to Barcelona in January. Esport3 reports he's tired of being a back-up for Jurgen Klopp and wants to come to Barcelona. They say he has offered himself to the club, who need some goals. Origi has only played 157 minutes this season, scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'open negotiations to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free next summer', with Jurgen Klopp 'in love' with the French winger as he looks to rejuvenate his front line

Liverpool have reportedly already started negotiations to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer. The winger is out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the campaign and his representatives are said to be already listening to interest from possible future clubs. According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher set for full Republic of Ireland debut

Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher will make his first senior start for the Republic of Ireland against Qatar on Tuesday. The 22-year-old made his debut as a substitute against Hungary in June. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Stephen Kenny said: "Caoimhin is a really natural goalkeeper. He's such a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeepers#Signing Barcelona#Reds#Brazilian#Juventus#Liverpool Coverage Follow
Telegraph

How Liverpool and Sheffield United came together in support of NWSL players

Liverpool goalkeeper Rylee Foster said she had 'goosebumps' when her team-mates linked arms with Sheffield United opponents in the centre circle to show their support for NWSL players, in the wake of the abuse scandal in the United States. The two sides were the first English clubs to publicly express...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Nothing changes’ with my concerns, says frustrated Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants more direct communication with football’s decision-makers as he does not believe the current situation is benefiting the game.The German said he had spoken to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters only “one or twice” during his six years in England and did not think the league’s 14-vote threshold required to effect changes had produced much good for football in general.Klopp, who has been outspoken on a number of issues he feels are detrimental to the game, also felt any discussions he has had with FIFA and UEFA have also fallen on deaf ears.The Liverpool boss,...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen makes appeal to fans: Let's do this together!

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has assured fans they'll snap their slump after the international break. Aware of Barcelona's disappointing start to the 2021/22 season, Ter Stegen sent a message to the club's supporters and made clear that the players will come back stronger after the international break. "It's been...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ole reveals why Martial came off

The Frenchman struck his first goal of the season to give the Reds the lead, just before the break, running on to Bruno Fernandes’s through ball to lash the ball into the net. But Andros Townsend netted on the counter-attack, equalising for Everton on 65 minutes and ensuring the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
188
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy