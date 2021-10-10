John Achterberg Reveals How Close Liverpool Came to Signing Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto In 2015

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has said how close the Reds came to signing the Brazilian shot stopper Neto in 2015.

In 2019, Neto signed for Barcelona from Juventus for a fee of £23.4million. However, since arriving in Spain he has had to play second fiddle to Marc-André ter Stegen.

Before his move to Barcelona, the Brazilian had spent four years in Italy, playing for Fiorentina and Juventus.

In 2015, Neto would've been a great addition to Liverpool's squad as we were struggling with our goalkeepers.

Liverpool's Interest in Neto

Even though this may have been a great move in 2015, Liverpool's current goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that it was actually close to happening.

Speaking to Redmen TV, Achterberg has said that he liked the look of Neto and wanted to bring him in.

“He was at Fiorentina and we went there, we met his agent, we met Neto but he had already signed [an agreement with] Juventus. He wanted to come to us.

“We wanted to sign a new goalie to be in competition with Simon [Mignolet] and I liked Neto. He still wanted to come but obviously, it didn’t happen and he’s at Barca now.”

Luckily, we now have the best keeper in the world and if we signed Neto, that may never of happened!

