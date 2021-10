As far as revolutionary kitchen appliances go, the air fryer has to be at the top of the list. The remarkable machine not only cooks your favorite tater tots to the ideal amount of crispy deliciousness, it also saves you time and cuts down on calories. Those that haven't jumped on the bandwagon, might believe that a microwave can do similar things, but they would be wrong. While your chicken nuggets will become a soggy mess after being nuked, the air fryer cooks them to perfection by making them crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO