CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Roughing the passer call on Jets' Quincy Williams proves impossibility of playing defense

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rYfY_0cMtzWov00

With 12:55 left in the first quarter of the Falcons-Jets game from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Jets pass-rusher Quincy Williams — who had his first NFL sack last week against the Titans, joining his brother Quinnen, who is on the same defense and had two quarterback takedowns in that game — took down Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. It was a third-and-9 play and should have ended the Falcons’ drive, but referee Tony Corrente called Williams for roughing the passer, giving the Falcons a first down, and moving the ball from the Atlanta 36-yard line to the New York 49-yard line.

Should it have been a penalty? If we’re going with the letter of the law, in which the NFL has decreed that a defensive player must teleport himself off the quarterback’s body before both players land on the turf, even if the defender unwraps before he hits the ground, we suppose so. But Ryan still had the ball in his hand by a split millisecond when Williams initiated contact, and he did work to unwrap from Ryan before Ryan hit the ground.

Corrente and his crew should have waved this off, and the Falcons should have had to punt, but this is the NFL as it stands today. Defensive players have very little chance to succeed, even if they do everything the right way from a physical possibility perspective.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jets called for brutal roughing the passer against Falcons

The NFL had an early kickoff on Sunday with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons playing in England, and the officiating crew wasted no time making a controversial call. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was flagged for roughing the passer on third down early in the first quarter. The call was a big one, as New York had forced an incomplete pass and the Falcons were about to punt. But was it a penalty? Here’s the video:
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Reasons why Matt Ryan should demand a trade

There are numerous reasons Matt Ryan should want to leave the Atlanta Falcons. There is no denial, Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback to ever put on an Atlanta Falcons uniform. He has been consistent in every way, whether that be his play on the field, his availability every week, his leadership, and even his loyalty to the franchise that took a chance on him.
NFL
Sporting News

Chase Young called for horrendous roughing the passer on Matt Ryan in Washington vs. Falcons

Washington defensive end Chase Young was called for what might be the worst roughing the passer penalty of the year on Sunday — if not the worst penalty, period. The call against Young came in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons, in which they had the ball with a 23-22 lead. Young is seen shoving Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan up high — not nearly hard enough to bring him to the ground or dislodge the ball. Ryan's pass was intercepted on the play, but replay shows Ryan's knee actually hit the turf after the glancing blow from Young, which should have resulted in a timely sack for Washington on fourth-and-2.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Avery Williams showed up as limited with a hamstring issue on Thursday's participation report. The ailment has impacted his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The rookie cornerback was considered doubtful to play the Week 5 contest. Erik Harris (calf) received the same designation. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets: Who was the defensive player of the game?

I can heart it now: it was the Jets. Zach Wilson is an awful rookie QB. And while all of that is true, this defense took advantage of the situation and managed to hold another NFL team to just 20 points, even after being setup for failure by a long kickoff return to start the second half. Let’s take a look at the guys who made the biggest difference.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tony Corrente
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#Audacity#Sb Nation
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy