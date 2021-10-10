Is the tide turning on renewable marine power? Entrepreneurs test wave-powered energy systems
When people ask Brian Polagye how difficult is it to extract energy from the ocean, he offers an anecdote. The University of Washington associate professor was at a conference years ago, and heard from the chief technology officer of a marine energy startup who previously developed tech for outer space for many years. The marine sector, said the CTO, was much harder than what he’d dealt with outside our atmosphere.www.geekwire.com
