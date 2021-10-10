CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Is the tide turning on renewable marine power? Entrepreneurs test wave-powered energy systems

By Lisa Stiffler
geekwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people ask Brian Polagye how difficult is it to extract energy from the ocean, he offers an anecdote. The University of Washington associate professor was at a conference years ago, and heard from the chief technology officer of a marine energy startup who previously developed tech for outer space for many years. The marine sector, said the CTO, was much harder than what he’d dealt with outside our atmosphere.

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Almond shells turned into renewable energy

One company is turning almond shells into plant food. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In this CNN report, we learn of one company in the central valley of California is turning almond shells into renewable energy. CEO of the company Corigin, Mike Woelk, says this is a win for society. Woelk...
AGRICULTURE
CoinTelegraph

Platform releases project token to help supply renewable energy power to households and cryptocurrency miners

As the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) have risen this year, so have the concerns about the energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining. Due to the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol for mining, some estimates suggest that the Bitcoin network uses almost as much energy as Argentina. Therefore, many skeptics are quick to blame the digital currency for carbon emissions and climate change. As a result, although some cryptocurrencies don’t use mining at all, the industry as a whole is often quick to receive blame for its environmental impact.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Consumers Energy Analyst: Renewables Plan Could Mean Significant Periods With No Power

In public testimony, a Consumers Energy employee admitted that relying too much on intermittent renewable energy sources could mean the company won’t generate enough electric power to meet customer demand at times. Among other things, this could mean the company imposes “demand response” on customers. Such measures often include charging higher prices during peak use periods, but the definition also extends to rolling blackouts and involuntary rationing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCAX

Solar project to power Middlebury College toward renewable energy goal

Building a new high school in downtown Burlington would cost more and take longer to complete than other options on the table. City leaders exploring options for Burlington homeless encampment. Updated: 3 hours ago. Burlington city leaders are trying to figure out what’s next after an attempt to find an...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
theedgemarkets.com

Could tidal energy be an option to solve power woes?

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Tidal energy could make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation movement if it is able to get off the ground and scale up to become competitive in the energy market. Tidal energy is power produced by the surge of ocean waters during the rise and fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

U.S. power systems burdened by drop in hydropower

The American west is facing a future of reduced hydroelectric power due to ongoing droughts. As reservoirs have continuously seen waters fall, numerous states' hydropower systems have been strained. The latest federal projections hint at a 14 percent fall in the amount of hydropower produced in the U.S. in 2021,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

Solar power batteries offer Nigerians green energy

In Nigeria, daily power outages are no surprise. Many homes have diesel generators, which cause a lot of pollution and are risky to human health. But one startup is offering affordable, on-demand clean energy — in solar power batteries, available at the corner store. The problem: Nigeria has abundant oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Energy Systems#Cto#Oscilla Power#Oregon State University#C Power#Uw#Osu
newmilfordspectrum.com

Why Entrepreneurs and Tech-Ops Professionals Make a Powerful Team

In the diversity of the modern office, there are probably no two groups as opposite as technology and operations professionals and entrepreneurial founders. While technologists and operations folks live in a linear, repeatable process-focused world constrained by resources including personnel, talent and that most favorite of resources — time — the entrepreneurs who found and run many companies today often view process and constraints as synthetic barriers created by those who fear change. You might think that these groups would never find common ground, but in my work as a COO, I know that’s not the case. In fact, pairing them can be one of the smartest things you do to up the odds of success.
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Tides of change: New issue of Future Power Technology out now

From ambitious tidal power projects that look to take advantage of its miles of coastline, to reforms to the Scottish offshore wind sector aiming to decarbonise the oil and gas industry, the UK could finally be making good on its renewable potential. Across the channel, we speak to WindEurope’s Viktoriya...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

American Superconductor Pockets $22M New Energy Power System Orders

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) has received $22 million of new energy power systems orders. The order is for reactive compensation, enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers, and transformers. AMSC's new energy power systems solutions include D-VAR, VVO offerings, and NEPSI, Neeltran businesses. "Our new energy power systems...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
atlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Sources Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Invenergy, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy

The recent research publication on Global Renewable Energy Sources market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Renewable Energy Sources investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Renewable Energy Sources M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Renewable Energy Sources Market Study:, Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Duke Energy, Innergex, Tata Power, EnBW, Invenergy, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, China Energy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

Upper Midwest renewable energy projects spark need for more power lines

Xcel Energy cut the size of the Crown Ridge II wind farm in South Dakota by one-third because of a growing problem on the Midwest's electricity grid: too much traffic. As more renewable energy is linked to the grid, transmission capacity is being strained. New projects are facing increasing costs - and longer waits - in connecting to the grid. Some, like Crown Ridge II, get downsized; others get canceled altogether.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Finnish Renewable Energy Expert Ampner Releases a Powerful String Inverter Family With Industry-leading Efficiency and Reliability

VAASA, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021-- With industry-leading rated power of 333 kW, the Ampner ACE TM 300 string inverter family enables building flexible and reliable solar power plants and battery energy storages for environmentally extremely demanding conditions, such as heat, cold, high altitudes, and highly corrosive areas. The robust devices operate even at -40°C and provide a large variety of input options to facilitate the plant design. They also support bifacial and high-power modules for future proof operation of the photovoltaic power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Phaeton announces the launch of the first renewable energy-powered blockchain network

Today, Phaeton announced the launch of their proprietary blockchain technology. Phaeton Blockchain is powered by various forms of renewable energy. It enables the company to deploy advanced solutions in identity management, real estate, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cryptographic staking for passive income. The renewable energy-powered Phaeton Blockchain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy