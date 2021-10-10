CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas: Man dies after 14-floor fall amongst overnight Police reports

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kTi4_0cMtzRPI00
Photo credit Getty Images

Dallas Police have reported multiple shootings overnight, while an unexplained fall also led to the death of a man.

Man falls to death from Oak Grove Ave. balcony

An unidentified man died after falling from a 14th-floor balcony in Dallas on Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about the incident at 3:10 a.m. and upon arrival on location at 3100 Oak Grove Avenue, they found the man dead. An investigation is underway into how and why he fell.

Payne Street shooting

Police responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at 1701 Payne Street.

Here, a woman was found having been shot twice in the arm. She was later transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's identity is currently unknown, as was her motive. The unidentified woman is described as white and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants before fleeing the incident.

Woodhollow Drive shooting

A shooting took place on Saturday evening that ultimately killed a 21-year-old man.

Police received a shooting call at roughly 9:30 p.m. Once on location in the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive, police discovered a 21-year-old man sitting in the front of his vehicle having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

An investigation remains ongoing into the motive and circumstances that led to this shooting. The suspect remains unknown and at large.

B Wilson
6d ago

Worst heading for a news story. Take a grammar class before you write any more stories. Please.

Rolando Cantu
6d ago

KRLD News Radio

Dallas man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Police called him a one-man-crime-spree. Now 20-year-old Frank Cortez of Dallas has pleaded guilty to an hour-long rampage in Pleasant Grove last year. Cortez killed one, injured three, and carried out five other offenses at a gas station on Lake June Road. Cortez killed a man who was trying to break up a fight between two women and then he pistoled one of the women who had been fighting.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Psychiatric exam ordered for Dallas man accused of killing entire family

A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a Dallas man who is accused of killing his entire family because they woke him up from a nap. 58-year-old James Lee Webb, also known as James Lee Manning according to the Dallas County Jail, is facing capital murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, Victoria Bunton, and two children a year ago. Police say the mother and two teenagers had been arguing loudly and that Webb was trying to sleep off a headache.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Blood covered teen admits to killing parents

A blood-covered 17-year-old was found during the early morning hours Thursday outside a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home. He told officers that he has killed his own parents. Police arrived the 361 Carnaby Drive NE home at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. A Facebook post from the Cedar Rapids Police Dept. identified the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
