Dallas: Man dies after 14-floor fall amongst overnight Police reports

Dallas Police have reported multiple shootings overnight, while an unexplained fall also led to the death of a man.

Man falls to death from Oak Grove Ave. balcony

An unidentified man died after falling from a 14th-floor balcony in Dallas on Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about the incident at 3:10 a.m. and upon arrival on location at 3100 Oak Grove Avenue, they found the man dead. An investigation is underway into how and why he fell.

Payne Street shooting

Police responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at 1701 Payne Street.

Here, a woman was found having been shot twice in the arm. She was later transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's identity is currently unknown, as was her motive. The unidentified woman is described as white and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants before fleeing the incident.

Woodhollow Drive shooting

A shooting took place on Saturday evening that ultimately killed a 21-year-old man.

Police received a shooting call at roughly 9:30 p.m. Once on location in the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive, police discovered a 21-year-old man sitting in the front of his vehicle having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

An investigation remains ongoing into the motive and circumstances that led to this shooting. The suspect remains unknown and at large.

