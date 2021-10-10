CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Exec Nick Clegg Waffles on Whether the Social Network Amplified Jan. 6th Under Intense Grilling From CNN’s Dana Bash: Can’t Say ‘Yes or No’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Dana Bash took Facebook’s Vice-President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to task over the recent revelations and accusations involving the social media platform. Bash interviewed Clegg on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation focused on Facebook’s awareness of social media’s negative impact on children, plus the allegations of whistleblower Frances Haugen. The interview comes after Haugen testified before Congress with her claims that the social network constantly puts profits ahead of public safety, and that they facilitated several other detrimental impacts on society.

Fox News

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta accused of 'journalistic malpractice' for spinning disastrous Joe Rogan interview

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is facing intense backlash following his disastrous interview with podcast giant Joe Rogan. In the most explosive moment of the three-hour sitdown, Rogan pummeled Gupta over CNN's coverage of his COVID treatment after the network repeatedly claimed Rogan took "horse dewormer" instead of the human form of ivermectin that was prescribed to him by a doctor, forcing Gupta to admit his CNN colleagues should not have said that.
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Nick Clegg
WATCH: Alisyn Camerota Grills Facebook Exec Over Instagram Being Toxic for Teen Girls After Whistleblower Testimony

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota repeatedly grilled a Facebook executive on Tuesday after stunning testimony from company whistleblower Frances Haugen. Monica Bickert, Facebook VP for content policy, joined Camerota after Haugen blasted the company and Mark Zuckerberg in particular for prioritizing profit over safety. She accuses the company of not doing enough to address misinformation and extremism on the platform before January 6th.
Whether Congress will regulate Facebook, and what drove the social media giant’s recent blackout

Today Frances Haugen, a former product manager for Facebook, testified before a Senate committee, arguing that the social media company needs to be regulated. “As long as Facebook is operating in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny, it is unaccountable. Until the incentives change, Facebook will not change. Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good,” she said.
Facebook executive says it’s ‘ludicrous’ to blame Jan. 6 on social media

A senior Facebook executive said on “Reliable Sources” Sunday that the company will never be able to control all the content on its site, and may be open to regulation as lawmakers continue to crack down on the tech giant. Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, was pushing back after last week’s damning Wall Street Journal investigation based […]
Facebook rebrands its VR social network by removing 'Facebook' from the name

Facebook Horizons is getting a rebrand to Horizon Worlds to better represent the VR social network's content. Horizon Worlds is Facebook's way to socially network people in a VR-focused way, including thousands of user-created worlds to explore. The new Creator Fund is designed to incentivize content creators with up to...
You Can't Fix Facebook

Maybe Facebook can’t be fixed. Did anyone ever think of that? As a whistleblower releases damning information, as Congress holds another hearing into the harm the company does, the implicit assumption is that the social-media giant can be reformed, that with the right combination of algorithmic tweaks and legislative remedies, it can cease being a malevolent force. Even whistleblower Frances Haugen says that her aim in giving a trove of embarrassing internal documents to the Wall Street Journal was not to harm Facebook, but to fix it.
Facebook’s Nick Clegg on improving platform: ‘There are certain things only lawmakers can do’

Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg said Sunday that his company is counting on Congress to take action that will change how his social networking platform does its business. In the aftermath of a Senate hearing featuring criticism from former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, Mr. Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the U.K. and leader of the Liberal Democrats, told ABC’s “This Week” that there are some things only the government can do.
Facebook exec says algorithms protect users from ‘more hate speech’

Facebook’s controversial algorithms protect its users from being exposed to extreme content, hate speech and misinformation, the beleaguered company’s vice president for policy and global affairs claimed in interviews on Sunday. Nick Clegg defended Facebook against allegations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that its algorithms push clickbait and extreme content —...
Top Facebook Exec Refuses to Say Whether Company Amplified Insurrectionists Ahead of January 6

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. After a long, very bad week for Facebook, the company sent one of its top executives, Nick Clegg, to make the rounds on the Sunday shows. Though, he didn’t make things better for the company. Notably, he couldn’t—or wouldn’t—even answer a simple but crucial question: Did Facebook amplify violent rhetoric ahead of the January 6th insurrection?
