Facebook Exec Nick Clegg Waffles on Whether the Social Network Amplified Jan. 6th Under Intense Grilling From CNN’s Dana Bash: Can’t Say ‘Yes or No’

Maybe Facebook can’t be fixed. Did anyone ever think of that? As a whistleblower releases damning information, as Congress holds another hearing into the harm the company does, the implicit assumption is that the social-media giant can be reformed, that with the right combination of algorithmic tweaks and legislative remedies, it can cease being a malevolent force. Even whistleblower Frances Haugen says that her aim in giving a trove of embarrassing internal documents to the Wall Street Journal was not to harm Facebook, but to fix it.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO