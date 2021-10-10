CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 5

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0IR5_0cMtykGQ00

The Arizona Cardinals, the only undefeated team in the league at 4-0, hope to improve to 5-0 and take down a division rival for the second week in a row. They host the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are banged up. The 49ers will not have starting quarterback Trey Lance, tight end George Kittle or cornerback K’Waun Williams because of injury. Rookie Trey Lance makes his first NFL start against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will not have cornerback Byron Murphy, who had three interceptions in the last two weeks, returning one for a touchdown, and two other cornerbacks are questionable.

Will the Cardinals continue to play focused and beat what should be a lesser opponent? Or will they suffer a letdown like at the end of last season?

We will find out this afternoon.

Will you be watching? Below is the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the game.

When and where

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. AZ time), State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV, streaming, broadcasting team

The game will air on FOX as one of the network’s two late games on the schedule. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game from the booth with Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

The game will air regionally in many places. According to 506 Sports, it will air in the areas in blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ET20i_0cMtykGQ00
506 Sports

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 82, XM ch. 227 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The 49ers’ radio broadcast will air on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will call the game. You can also hear it on SiriusXM radio, Sirius ch. 111, XM ch. 387 and on the SXM App.

Their Spanish broadcast is on the 49ers team site. Jesus Zarate and Carlos Yustis call the game.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Papa
Person
George Kittle
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Radio On#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Arizona Tv#Fox#Arizona Sports#Sxm#Spanish#Khov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

How to watch Rams vs. Cardinals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

The Los Angeles Rams are 9-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. Los Angeles and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won both of their matches against Arizona last season (38-28 and 18-7) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
NFL
The Oregonian

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals free live stream: Score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/10/21)

The Arizona Cardinals are on fire. After thrashing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left in the NFL heading into Week 5 of the 2021 season. With injuries mounting, can the San Francisco 49ers pull off an upset in the desert? This matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy