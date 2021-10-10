CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Aaron Ramsey determined to help Wales qualify for World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45djk7_0cMtyKVe00

Aaron Ramsey has voiced Wales’ determination to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and “complete” their successful journey of the past decade.

Wales qualified for the last two European Championships – reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and the last 16 this summer – but have not played at a World Cup since making their only appearance at the tournament in 1958.

The Dragons, who visit Estonia in World Cup qualifying on Monday, are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place in March due to their Nations League success last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtGrU_0cMtyKVe00
Aaron Ramsey (right) scored his 18th international goal in Wales’ 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic on Friday (Petr David Josek/AP) (AP)

But Wales, who are currently level with the second-placed Czech Republic after Friday’s 2-2 draw in Prague, but with a game in hand, know that securing the runners-up spot behind runaway leaders Belgium could prove beneficial in securing a home play-off semi-final tie.

“The World Cup is the target,” said Ramsey, who will skipper Wales again in Tallinn with Gareth Bale sidelined by injury.

“We have been fortunate enough to experience two European Championships and they have been absolutely amazing.

“It would be a massive dream to hopefully tick off a World Cup. There is a long way to go, but if we can do that it would be sort of complete, wouldn’t it?

“To qualify for a World Cup would be an amazing achievement.

“It’s probably more difficult to qualify than for the European Championships but all the players are ready.

“It’s the same for the younger boys too and a dream of theirs as well.

“You can see it in the way they played at the Euros this summer in getting out of the group. They are ready for it and it would be nice for us older boys as well.”

It would be a massive dream to hopefully tick off a World Cup

Ramsey has only played 105 minutes for Juventus during an injury-hit campaign.

But the 30-year-old midfielder, who opened the scoring in their Czech Republic draw with his 18th Wales goal, confirmed he has had no adverse reaction from that contest and is fully fit for his second game in four days.

“We have to remain concentrated on the job at hand,” Ramsey said.

“This is a very important game against Estonia in our journey and in qualifying hopefully.

“Hopefully we can finish off a strong week because we want to finish second in the group and complete the job we set out to do.”

The Czech Republic possess a superior goal difference and have scored more goals than Wales – the first two deciding factors in the event of teams being tied – so manager Robert Page has promised a bold approach in Tallinn.

Connor Roberts and Harry Wilson both made positive impacts as second-half substitutes in Prague and are set to make the starting line-up this time.

“We were disappointed we didn’t score three against the Czech Republic because it might come down to that,” Page said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihBTk_0cMtyKVe00
Wales manager Robert Page is set to name an attacking line-up in Estonia with World Cup qualification possibly coming down to goal difference (PA) (PA Wire)

“The players you’ll see on the pitch in Estonia will be down to what we did at the back end of the game against the Czech Republic. You’ll see our intent.

“We’ll have players on the pitch that can get us goals. The chances we had when we dominated the game, we’ll factor that in.

“We need to go for it from the first minute. We want to get off to a great start and build on that.

“We’ve set the bar high with our performances against the Czech Republic, and now we have to match those standards game in and game out.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey prefers Wales training to Juventus after injury criticism

Aaron Ramsey admits Wales’ training methods suit him better and suggested Juventus need to take a different approach for him to play more games.Ramsey has had a frustrating injury-hit time at Juventus since moving to Turin from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.The 30-year-old has started only 25 league games for the Serie A giants and only once this season with the midfielder troubled by muscle fatigue.The 67-times capped Ramsey has been a regular absentee for his country over recent seasons, but he was fit throughout Euro 2020 during the summer when he started every Wales game.“The training philosophy and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Connor Roberts
Person
Gareth Bale
Derrick

Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in World Cup qualifying on Saturday and England also eased toward winning its group. Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight.
SOCCER
ESPN

Australia not focused on historic World Cup qualifying record

MELBOURNE -- The prospect of setting a record winning streak for a single World Cup qualifying campaign doesn't interest Socceroos coach Graham Arnold. Nor does next week's encounter with fierce rivals Japan -- at least not yet. Instead, Arnold insists Australia's sole focus is on the crunch meeting with Oman...
SOCCER
internetshots.com

Czech Republic v Wales LIVE commentary and group information: Dan James equalises after Danny Ward own-goal; Dragons with out Gareth Bale as a consequence of harm for World Cup Qualifier

Wales face a key World Cup Qualifier towards the Czech Republic tonight however will likely be with out talisman Gareth Bale. Wales – whose Nationwide League outcomes ought to put them within the combine for a play-off place at Qatar 2022 – beat the Czechs 1-Zero again in March. Leeds...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Prague#European#Dragons#Nations League#Juventus
BBC

World Cup qualifiers build up and news conferences

We'll be back around 2pm with all the build up to this week's World Cup qualifiers, including home nation news conferences. Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke will be among those facing the media. Until then!. Referee shares his story on National Coming Out Day. "I'm very appreciative of the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales to attack Estonia 'from first minute'

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Monday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.
WORLD
wmleader.com

5 key questions for USMNT in World Cup qualifiers

The USMNT host Jamaica and Costa Rica and head to Panama in three key World Cup qualifiers in October, and there are plenty of big questions facing Gregg Berhalter’s side. Actually, they’re massive questions and this is crunch time for the USMNT head coach. After picking up a disappointing five...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
sounderatheart.com

Five Sounders called in for World Cup Qualifying

The Seattle Sounders will have some roster juggling to do next week for their rescheduled match with the Vancouver Whitecaps when World Cup Qualifying starts again. Five Sounders will be away on international duty as Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldand, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join their respective national teams, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. All four will miss the Vancouver Whitecaps match on Oct. 9, and depending on playing time and travel plans could be unavailable for the Houston Dynamo match on Oct. 16.
MLS
The Guardian

Werner helps Germany become first team to qualify for World Cup in Qatar

Timo Werner scored twice as Germany became the first team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with an emphatic victory against North Macedonia. Having endured an embarrassing first home qualifying defeat in 20 years under the previous manager Joachim Löw in April, Hansi Flick’s side responded in style with a 4-0 win after a goalless first half in Skopje.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO -- Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina beat rival Uruguay 3-0 on Sunday, hours after Brazil's run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended in a 0-0 with Colombia in Barranquilla. Brazil leads the qualifying competition with 28 points from nine wins and...
FIFA
ESPN

Vlahovic double helps Serbia beat Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying

Two goals from striker Dusan Vlahovic steered Serbia to a 3-1 home win over Azerbaijan in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday and left the Balkan nation top of Group A, a point ahead of Portugal. Serbia have 17 points from seven games while Portugal, who thrashed Luxembourg 5-0...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy