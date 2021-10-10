CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Raptors drop nail-biter against Celtics in Boston, 113-111

By Josh Kern
raptorshq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors suffered through another slow start in their third preseason game last night, but turned things around in the second quarter — and ultimately matched the Boston Celtics bucket for bucket before finally falling in the final seconds, after a game-tying, buzzer-beating tip in from Dalano Banton was waved off.

www.raptorshq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart. Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams. “Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic. Robert was quick to add...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Ryan Arcidiacono
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Sam Dekker
Person
Fred Vanvleet
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Celtics announced Friday that Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is asymptomatic and quarantining, per the team's press release. The All-Star swingman has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Toronto Raptors as a result. In the Celtics' preseason opener vs. the Orlando Magic,...
NBA
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens’ eight-year tenure as coach of the Boston Celtics ended with a disappointing, seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a quick, first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs. Stevens’ tenure as president of basketball operations began with a series of trades that have reshaped the supporting cast around All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson are out. Al Horford and Enes Kanter are back, joined by Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Juancho Hernangomez.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors can’t keep pace with Embiid, Harris-led 76ers, fall 125-113

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers met again last night, and it was a different story from when these two teams met on Monday night, as the 76ers ran away with an easy 125-113 victory. The main difference: The presence of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. The return of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Raptors Hq
clnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Raptors Preseason Postgame Show

The Celtics defeated the Raptors 1113-11 in their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO HERE:. Garden Report & CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Becoming a Boston Celtics fan

My Dad was born in the middle of World War II—just over halfway between the attack on Pearl Harbor and V-J Day. He’s part of the ‘Silent’ generation, a moniker that has never made sense to me, given that Martin Luther King, Jr., Anne Frank, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, the Stones, Bob Dylan and Buddy Holly are—or were—all members of that generation.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Langford impresses in starting role

The Boston Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night in another entertaining preseason game at TD Garden. A strong 3-point shooting night propelled the C's to a 113-111 win that brings them to 2-0 in the preseason. They hit almost 50 percent of their 3-point attempts (19 for 40) and shot 46.9 percent from the field.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 thoughts on preseason opener against Orlando Magic

Basketball season is officially upon us. The Boston Celtics kicked off their preseason schedule with a win last night over the Orlando Magic. Romeo Langford hit a game-winning three point shot with six seconds left in the game, as the Celtics erased an 11 point deficit with six and a half minutes left to play to pick up a nice win to unofficially kick off their season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Raptors 125-113 Loss To Red-Hot 76ers

The second preseason game certainly wasn't as pretty as the opener for the Toronto Raptors. With Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers jumped up early and were red-hot en route to a 125-113 victory. Considering the Raptors are still just trying to get in...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Sixers 125, Raptors 113

The 76ers defeated the Raptors, 125-113. Joel Embiid recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for the 76ers, while Isaiah Joe added 15 points in the victory. OG Anunoby led all scorers with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added eight points, three rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Raptors fall to 1-1.
chatsports.com

Raptors continue preseason in Boston vs Celtics: Preview, start time and more

The goal of a pro sports team, as we all know, is to win. The preseason, however, is played and viewed with a different set of priorities. Sure, the Toronto Raptors dropping 126-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was a disappointing result. But our takeaway from these games has less to do with the score and much more to do with what returning players have added from last year, or how new additions are gelling with the roster, or even how top-five draft picks look compared to the handful of Summer League highlights we’ve been replaying in our minds during the dog days of September.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 9

Is this a rivalry yet? I still have a bitter taste in my mouth from that playoff series in the bubble so I’m going to go with ‘yes’. Boston is one of the most celebrated and decorated franchises in league history but the Raptors have dominated the Atlantic and even brought a championship to the division for the first time since, you guessed it… 2008, when the Celtics last won the NBA world title. I’m still in disbelief that we’re just a year removed from that chaotic series but it was gruelling and ugly. Boston overcame Toronto, but just like their neighbours up north, the C’s have taken a considerable step back from the years they were believed to be contenders. The Raptors descent from chasing a championship has been well documented and last season was a prime example of why roster stability is so absolutely critical. Now, you may be asking yourself “why is Manny talking about games that meant something, whereas this preseason game means nothing?” You’d be right to think that, too.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Raptors show off numerous identities in loss to Celtics

It felt like the Raptors gave their fans a novel of what’s to come in a very entertaining preseason loss. Brutal first chapter here by Toronto, displaying a anemic 0-8 shooting start and 25 percent overall in the opening quarter. The Raps allowed six open threes from Boston, some off miscommunication on switches and others wide open in the corner, something we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing from past seasons. Overall, T.O found themselves down 31-16 after one and plenty of fans started considering slashing the Raps win total prediction this season by oh I don’t know, 10?
NBA
yourvalley.net

Tatum scores 20 points, Celtics beat Raptors 113-111

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum is quickly rounding into regular-season form. The Boston forward had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 113-111 on Saturday night in a preseason game. Tatum still has a little fine-tuning to do though after turning the...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: What Al Horford’s return means to the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Al Horford dating back to last season after the Oklahoma City Thunder decided to hold him out of the season to focus more on their rebuild with the young players in the organization. In certain aspects, you can tell that then-head coach Brad Stevens did not want to part ways with Horford and that became more of a front office decision led by Danny Ainge.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy