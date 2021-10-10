Raptors drop nail-biter against Celtics in Boston, 113-111

Is this a rivalry yet? I still have a bitter taste in my mouth from that playoff series in the bubble so I’m going to go with ‘yes’. Boston is one of the most celebrated and decorated franchises in league history but the Raptors have dominated the Atlantic and even brought a championship to the division for the first time since, you guessed it… 2008, when the Celtics last won the NBA world title. I’m still in disbelief that we’re just a year removed from that chaotic series but it was gruelling and ugly. Boston overcame Toronto, but just like their neighbours up north, the C’s have taken a considerable step back from the years they were believed to be contenders. The Raptors descent from chasing a championship has been well documented and last season was a prime example of why roster stability is so absolutely critical. Now, you may be asking yourself “why is Manny talking about games that meant something, whereas this preseason game means nothing?” You’d be right to think that, too.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO