CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Colin Keane sets new record for winners in a season in Ireland

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRNmO_0cMtxxWq00
Power Under Me made it a new record of winners for Colin Keane (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Champion jockey Colin Keane set a new record for winners in a season in Ireland as he landed his 127th victory of the campaign aboard Power Under Me at the Curragh

Keane – who equalled the best set by Joseph O’Brien with a winner at Dundalk on Friday – was always to the fore aboard Ger Lyons’ 15-8 favourite in the Listed Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes.

Forging on from inside the two-furlong marker, the market leader briefly looked set to face a stern challenge from Teresa Mendoza – but ultimately was good value for his two-and-three-quarter-length victory.

Keane said: “We’ve been getting close to it slowly but surely – I’ve had plenty of seconds in the last two weeks.

“It was great to level it for the boss and then to go and beat it for the boss is even better.

“It hasn’t sunk in and probably won’t until we start on zero next year and we’re looking back on it.

“We try to beat every year’s tally, we mightn’t have a year like this again for a while so we’ll appreciate it while it’s here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1osd_0cMtxxWq00
All smiles for record-breaker Colin Keane at the Curragh (PA)

Keane, 27, was champion for the first time in 2017 and regained the title last year, while O’Brien notched up his biggest tally when claiming it for the second year running back in 2013.

Among Keane’s notable successes of 2021 are Group Ones on Helvic Dream in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and, further afield, Broome in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

In 2020, he enjoyed his first Classic victories on Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Even So in the Irish Oaks – as well as the Breeders’ Cup Turf on Tarnawa.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prolific Colin Keane equals Irish record

Colin Keane equalled Joseph O’Brien’s record of 126 winners in a season in Ireland when steering Torn to victory at Dundalk. The 27-year-old, already guaranteed a third Irish jockeys’ title this season, got the well-backed 13-8 favourite home in the opening Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden. It was...
WORLD
AFP

Nature Strip wins turf's biggest prize, The Everest

Star sprinter Nature Strip, ridden by James McDonald, lived up to his billing as favourite to win the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Sydney on Saturday. The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Chris Waller, led all the way to hold off a fast-finishing Masked Crusader and collect a whopping Aus$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) for barely a one-minute dash. On a blustery day, Eduardo came third at Royal Randwick in the first major event in Sydney with crowds -- capped at 10,000 -- since a months-long Covid-19 lockdown was eased. Normally, 40,000 fans would pack the venue, but those there provided some much-needed atmosphere to a sport which, like most others, has suffered under pandemic restrictions.
SPORTS
The Independent

F1 2022 season set for record 23 races and roll out of new sprint format

Formula One will have a record 23 races next year and a third of them could be in the sprint format trialled this year, the sport’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Monday. The format has been used at Silverstone and Monza this year, with Brazil’s Interlagos to come, and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Gold Cup#Furlong#Irish
The Independent

Home favourite Allen hits back to end Trump’s winning Northern Ireland Open run

Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.Overcoming Judd Trump is a tough task.How about from 3-0 down!?@pistol147 is into the...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

30 fun new world records set at London Marathon

The new records involve 39 runners who are ‘officially amazing’, Guinness World Records said. A fun runner who is now the fastest woman to finish a marathon dressed as a cake said it was a “amazing” to have competed in this year’s London Marathon. The effort by Anna Bassil, 42,...
WORLD
beverlyreview.net

Irishman set for 10th trip to Ireland

I’ve been lucky enough to visit Ireland many times. I’ll be making my 10th trip later this month. I sure hope it’s not my last trip, but at my age, one never knows. I could have a grabber and drop dead tomorrow!. I hope Our Lord holds off until I...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

England make case for the defence after setting new clean sheets record

England set a national record with their 12th clean sheet of 2021 as they beat Andorra 5-0 in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier. Defence has been the bedrock of England’s success under Gareth Southgate and in terms of clean sheets, this side have now surpassed Gordon Banks and company’s total in the World Cup-winning year of 1966.
SOCCER
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth hits the GREATEST FLOP SHOT on the PGA Tour this year!

Jordan Spieth hit the greatest flop shot we have seen on the PGA Tour this year when holing out for birdie from being short-sighted on the par-3 11th. With the commentators wondering how Spieth was going to hold the green, let alone get his ball up-and-down for par, the short-game wizard stepped in and produced a moment of magic.
GOLF
The Independent

Four-star Arsenal defeat Hoffenheim in Women’s Champions League

Arsenal chalked up their first win of the Women’s Champions League group stage by beating Hoffenheim 4-0 at Meadow Park.Following their 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in their opening fixture of Group C, goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson saw the Gunners to a comfortable victory that pulls them level on points with their German opponents in the standings.Little and Heath found the net prior to half-time, before Miedema and Williamson rounded off the scoring in the second period, although Hoffenheim had plenty of chances themselves.Nicole Billa fired wide on the turn as Arsenal failed to...
WORLD
TownLift

USA Luge gets 1st runs of the season on Lake Placid track

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — For USA Luge, the Olympic season is here. The team’s home track in Lake Placid, New York, opened for training Thursday, with two-time Olympic luge qualifier Tucker West getting the distinction of taking the first official run down the icy chute at Mount Van Hoevenberg. It’s unseasonably warm in the Adirondack […]
LAKE PLACID, NY
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
The Independent

Armando Broja earns Southampton impressive win over Leeds

Armando Broja struck his maiden Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by deservedly beating Leeds 1-0 at St Mary’s.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kick-off about whether Chelsea loanee Broja was ready to start top-flight games.But the Slough-born Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing a flowing breakaway goal in the 53rd minute.Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless league run dating back to last season to lift them a point above their below-par opponents.Leeds – deprived of influential duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Itemlive.com

Run, Shalane, run

We are watching in awe as four-time Olympian and Marblehead High School Class of 2000 member Shalane Flanagan continues her global marathon sprint.  Flanagan turned her back on retirement and The post Run, Shalane, run appeared first on Itemlive.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
The Independent

Billy Gilmour will earn Norwich place on merit, Daniel Farke insists

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke maintains he is not under any extra pressure to give Billy Gilmour game time in the Premier League – but backed the on-loan Chelsea midfielder to prove himself at the top level.Gilmour impressed for Scotland during the international break, helping Steve Clarke’s squad follow up a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win over Israel at Hampden Park with a battling victory away to the Faroe Islands.The 20-year-old has started four Premier League games for the Canaries since completing a season-long loan from the Blues, but was an unused substitute for both the defeat at Everton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Savannah Marshall makes quick work of Lolita Muzeya in first title defence

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.The Hartlepool fighter, who is unbeaten in her professional career, was making the first defence of the title she won almost exactly a year ago and it did not last long.It was a big step up in class for Muzeya and, although she came out with all guns blazing, she quickly ran out of steam and the referee stepped in just before the end of the second round.Marshall, 30, is now set for a super-fight against American Claressa Shields and the pair...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy