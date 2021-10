Any person with experience in customer service knows all too well how some patrons forget that their servers are people too. It’s impossible to work in the restaurant industry without noticing the distinct types of customers that make their way in and out of your place of work. While some restore your faith in humanity, others make you question how it hasn’t been destroyed yet. These kinds of customers exist beyond food service; anyone with experience in customer service can recognize some (if not all) of these groups. While some aren’t as common as others, the familiar feeling of meeting one of them still remains. Here are the types of customers you will encounter while working in the restaurant industry.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO