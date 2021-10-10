Clark Leroy Vernon (February 19, 1928 - October 7, 2021)

Clark Leroy Vernon died peacefully at Eldon Nursing and Rehab in Eldon on October 7, 2021 in Eldon, MO at the age of 93. Clark is survived by his son, Kevin Clark Vernon of Eldon, MO, 4 grandchildren, Kimberly Hill, her husband Nathan, Kyle Vernon, Kathleen Ochs, her husband Kevin, Kenneth Vernon, his wife Kat, step granddaughter Desiree Tomlin, and 15 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Imogene (Phillips) Vernon and his brothers, Robert and Harry Vernon.