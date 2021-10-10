CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich-based Abilis hosting two-day job fair as the nonprofit seeks to fill 70+ openings

By Karen Tensa
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — With more than 70 jobs to fill, the Greenwich-based nonprofit Abilis is preparing to host a two-day job fair next week. Prospective employees and job seekers are encouraged to attend the Abilis Job Fair and interview on-site for open positions from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Abilis Therapy Center, 1150 Summer St. in Stamford, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Abilis headquarters at 50 Glenville St. in Greenwich.

