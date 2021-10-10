CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Versailles, MO

Brenda Gale Brotherton (September 28, 1956 - October 7, 2021)

lakeexpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Gale Brotherton, age 65, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13th, at the Family Worship Center in Versailles. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the church with Reverend Danny Owsley officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Brenda Brotherton Memorial Fund.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Versailles, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Versailles, MO
Obituaries
Reuters

Venezuelan opposition urges government to resume suspended talks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chair of the Venezuelan opposition negotiating team on Sunday urged the government to resume talks as soon as possible, after President Nicolas Maduro's administration suspended talks this weekend. Maduro's government suspended the conversations after its envoy Alex Saab was extradited to the United...
POLITICS
CNN

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

(CNN) — Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday. Murdaugh...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Obituary#Gale#The Family Worship Center
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at NFL amid Gruden scandal

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off the start of their show on Saturday poking fun at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell amid a scandal of recently reported emails that led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Hi, I'm Roger Goodell, and when you see me on TV, it's...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy