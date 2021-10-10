Brenda Gale Brotherton (September 28, 1956 - October 7, 2021)

Brenda Gale Brotherton, age 65, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13th, at the Family Worship Center in Versailles. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the church with Reverend Danny Owsley officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Brenda Brotherton Memorial Fund.