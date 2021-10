Hardy does not agree with the CMA that his friend Morgan Wallen shouldn't be allowed to even attend the CMA Awards next month. During an interview over the weekend with an iHeartRadio station he said, I think it sucks . . . If you’re going to allow the guy to be voted for, and to be able to be nominated. He should at least be invited.” Hardy is referring to Morgan's nomination for Album of the Year for the multiplatinum Dangerous: The Double Album.

