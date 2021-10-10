CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington.

AP Top 25

AP Top 25

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10. Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls. Kentucky, Texas, Southern Methodist and San Diego State entered the AP Top 25.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KLTV

Georgia tops AP poll

UNDATED (AP) - Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was...
GEORGIA STATE
Frankfort Times

Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — An Arizona team that owns the nation's longest losing streak was just the salve the Colorado Buffaloes needed. “With everything we've been working on the last couple of weeks with our bye it was good to see that it paid off in a convincing fashion,” coach Karl Dorrell said Saturday after Colorado snapped a four-game skid with a 34-0 thrashing of the Wildcats at Folsom Field.
ARIZONA STATE
This Date in Baseball

This Date in Baseball

1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases.
BASEBALL
Frankfort Times

Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing, on just 14 carries, and scored three touchdowns as Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7 on Saturday. After Southern (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came up with an interception on the third play of...
FOOTBALL
Frankfort Times

Chenal's big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The one big weakness of Wisconsin’s otherwise outstanding defense this season has been its inability to force turnovers. But the Badgers finally produced a takeaway at a critical moment Saturday late in the fourth quarter and outlasted a pesky Army team 20-14.
WISCONSIN STATE
Frankfort Times

No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Frankfort Times

NAU overcomes Southern Utah with offensive explosion, 59-35

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns, Kevin Daniels rushed for 229 yards and Northern Arizona celebrated homecoming with a 59-35 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday. In a game with 1,263 yards total offense, the individual numbers kept piling up.
UTAH STATE
Frankfort Times

UTSA routs Rice, reaches 7-0 for first time in team history

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night. The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Frankfort Times

Bennett notches hat trick, Florida easily tops Islanders 5-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The only hat trick of Sam Bennett's career before Saturday wasn't exactly enjoyed by the Florida Panthers, since it happened against them nearly six years ago. They liked this one far more.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Lawton's 99-yard TD sets tone for Stony Brook's 34-17 upset

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Son Lawton burst up the middle to score a 99-yard touchdown on Stony Brook's first play from scrimmage and the Seawolves shocked defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Delaware 34-17 on Saturday. The loss puts a serious dent in No. 15-ranked (in the FCS coaches...
STONY BROOK, NY
Frankfort Times

Mansell leads Abilene Christian past Lamar with feet and arm

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for 135 yards, ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored twice as Abilene Christian beat Lamar 24-17 on Saturday. Mansell's 4-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give the Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge) a 21-17 lead.
ABILENE, TX
Frankfort Times

Colorado State allows just 76 yards in win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — David Bailey scored on two short runs, Cayden Camper kicked five field goals and the Colorado State defense allowed just 76 yards of offense in a 36-7 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night. The Rams (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West) allowed just 16 yards passing and...
COLORADO STATE
Frankfort Times

Roberts powers Air Force to 24-17 victory over Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Air Force’s defense turned in another stifling performance, and the Falcons knocked off Boise State 24-17 Saturday night. Air Force (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West Conference), which hasn’t started a season this well since 2002 when the Falcons...
BOISE, ID
Frankfort Times

Smith, Villanova slip past winless Albany 17-10

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers, TD Ayo-Durojaiye blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Villanova beat Albany 17-10 on Saturday. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) took its first lead when Cole Bunce made a 26-yard field goal...
ALBANY, NY
Frankfort Times

Medrán, Aliseda score, Fire tie with Revolution, 2-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night. The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute and help Chicago (7-16-7) keep its slim playoff chances alive.
MLS
Frankfort Times

LA Galaxy score late, beat Portland Timbers 2-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak.
MLS

