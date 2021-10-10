CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NJ nurse dies from injuries after being shoved to ground by alleged mugger in Times Square

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey nurse has died after cracking her head when an alleged mugger shoved her to the ground in New York City's Times Square on Friday, according to local reports. Maria Ambrocio, 58, was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a head injury that left her brain dead, the oncology nurse’s brother Carlito Spa Maria told the New York Post. Ambrocio died surrounded by her family and friends.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 49

DOUBLE BUBBLE
7d ago

Well NY is soft on crime expect to see this regularly, maybe even daily. Aren't democrats divine??

Reply(8)
17
Patrick Reynolds
6d ago

it's a sad day in Bayonne lost the lovely lady wife mother just minding her business enjoying the day doing what she had to do with her friend and to be taken away from us just like that it's senseless our prayers to you and your family God bless you and watch over over your family he will be missed

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Philadelphia racial equity bill bans police from making stops for minor violations

The Philadelphia City Council passed a bill aimed at closing racial inequalities that will ban police from making traffic stops for minor violations. "Being pulled over by law enforcement is a rite of passage for Black men. It's something we all know that we're gonna have to go through," Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said of the bill. "I've been pulled over so many times that I've actually lost count."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Norway to investigate tactics of unarmed police officers after five die in bow-and-arrow attack

Norway on Saturday announced it will hold an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three others. Police have been criticized for reacting too slowly to contain the massacre, acknowledging that the five deaths took place after police first encountered the attacker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh booked into South Carolina lockup after Florida arrest: report

Alex Murdaugh was booked into a South Carolina detention facility on Saturday following his Thursday arrest in Florida. The disgraced South Carolina attorney was taken into custody following his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando. He arrived Saturday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland, South Carolina, near Columbia, after waiving an extradition hearing in Florida, according to reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Times Square#The New York Post#Bayonne Medical Center#Wcbs Tv#Bellevue Hospital
Fox News

Fox News

633K+
Followers
121K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy