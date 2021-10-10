NJ nurse dies from injuries after being shoved to ground by alleged mugger in Times Square
A New Jersey nurse has died after cracking her head when an alleged mugger shoved her to the ground in New York City's Times Square on Friday, according to local reports. Maria Ambrocio, 58, was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a head injury that left her brain dead, the oncology nurse’s brother Carlito Spa Maria told the New York Post. Ambrocio died surrounded by her family and friends.www.foxnews.com
