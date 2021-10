A Starbucks worker shared a harrowing story on Reddit, and it sounded all too familiar to fellow industry workers. In a detailed account, the worker, who goes by u/aripley1 on Reddit, said that a regular Starbucks customer sat around for many hours a day and often made inappropriate requests of female staff. But because the customer was spending good money, the manager let them stay. Instead, u/aripley1 would try to "intercept him." Eventually, the employees complained, and the customer was told "he can't be flirting or making advances towards our baristas." The person lost it and began to assault staff throughout the store.

