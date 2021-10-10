CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Numbers Behind Zoom's Remarkable Growth

By Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLeQx_0cMtuFxB00

Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) growth over the past few years has been simply stunning. For example, its sales over a three-year span grew more than 10 times!

In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers breaks down some numbers.

Brian Withers: The first thing Kelly Steckelberg did was talk about the future. She got Marc Andreessen quote here, who's been a long time in the tech industry as well as now runs a venture capital firm. He's recently quoted that "The best jobs really can be performed anywhere, and companies are physically divorcing physical location from economic opportunity gives us a real shot expanding the number of good jobs in the world for quality of life."

Pretty interesting.

There was a Zoom meeting over here, or there is a number of different press articles that have come out. Whether it could've been a Zoom meeting and companies rethinking travel to potentially people on the spectrum, Zoom is a better way for them to be part of meetings, which is an interesting article here. Then obviously, this working from home, giving employees greater independence. Zoom platform is focused on advancing the way we connect regardless of location.

One of the things [the] CFO talked about is Zoom isn't just a business tool.

You can see on the right-hand side whether it's calling grandma, visiting doctors, or being part of yoga, or teacher conference ... certainly you can be involved with Zoom for any different number of use cases as part of your day.

Here [are] some cool metrics over the last few years, you can see their estimate for this fiscal year is topping four billion in revenue, which is really just mind-blowing considering that four years ago, it was [laughs] 331 million. More than a tenfold increase in a three-year span is just absolutely amazing.

You can see this dollar-based net expansion rate and we talked at length. If you read the footnote here, this is net retention. You take your customers that were here a year ago, see how much they're spending now, whether there's still with you, whether they're spending more, whether they've left, and you count that ratio. Being, I think it's the 13th consecutive quarter at 130 percent just says that Zoom has a way to grow and we'll show you that in another slide.

Nice operating margins, nice free cash flow, 44.5 percent, that's just tremendous. Then they got a boatload of cash.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

These Are Zoom's Big Opportunities for Growth

For Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), big companies spending big money is a serious opportunity. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers explains. Brian Withers: But there's room for opportunity. This is probably my favorite slide from Zoom, is this right here is 10,000 annual...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Zoom's Churn?

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) recently shared its churn numbers -- the number of customers it loses over time. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers takes a look at the numbers and puts them in perspective. Brian Withers: Here's the churn rate. This is...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Growth Driver: Zoom Rooms

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has come so far into the public consciousness during the pandemic, but how well it can grow in the future remains a question. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers explains how Zoom Rooms can help drive that post-pandemic growth.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Andreessen
The Motley Fool

Will Growth Stocks Fall Behind Value Stocks Within the Next Decade?

Value stocks (companies that have mostly "plateaued" but generate stable profits) have largely underperformed growth stocks for over a decade now. Some investors have theorized that a shift favoring value-stock outperformance could occur in the next decade. Are growth stocks done for? In this Motley Fool Live segment from The Five recorded on Oct. 1 , Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Jon Quast, and Nicholas Rossolillo provide insight into how they're thinking about business growth and technology trends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What's the Strategy Behind the Zoom Phone?

One of Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) perhaps underestimated opportunities is Zoom Phone. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Jon Quast and Brian Withers share their thoughts. Jon Quast: Yes, indeed. For my section here, we're talking about Zoom Phone. I think, Dana, we're to address...
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

What Does Zoom's Customer Breakdown Look Like?

Getting a sense of a company's customer set, both now and into the future, gives you insight into its strategy. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is pretty ubiquitous today, both for consumers and in the business world. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 28, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Brian Withers breaks...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Motley Fool
houstonianonline.com

US order growth has lagged far behind

Catering Just Eat Takeaway entrepreneur Jitz Grohn has been suffering from a sharp decline in the number of orders in the United States. Given by the parent company of Thuisbezorgd.nl An overview Growth in the number of orders in the third quarter of this year. Just Eat Takeaway saw 25...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Motley Fool

What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

Zoom Video needs more than its current contact center offering. Five9 can thrive as a stand-alone company, but a larger partner would improve its prospects. The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. That's likely because Zoom's share price has been dropping since the end of August. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s When the Current Bitcoin and Crypto Asset Bull Market Will End, According to Trader Jason Pizzino

Digital asset analyst Jason Pizzino is unveiling when he thinks the current bull cycle for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto markets will come to a close. Pizzino tells his 217,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin dominance and market sentiment are important factors in predicting when a bull phase is about to end. Bitcoin dominance tracks the value of Bitcoin relative to the market cap of all other crypto assets.
MARKETS
Forbes

Going Dark: The Explosive Growth Of Private Markets, And Other Thoughts On SEC Commissioner Lee’s Remarks

I am happy that folks are reading some of my musings here. As SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee delivered her remarks at the annual The SEC Speaks on Oct. 12—focusing on the rapid growth of private markets in the 21st century and the implication of this growth on investors and the economy at large—it was a vindicating moment for me as I have written on a number of the issues addressed.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
SPY

Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years Straight — Unlock Access for $2/Week

Investing in the stock market can feel like learning a new foreign language, with terms like “futures,” “bull market,” “mutual funds” and “asset allocation” thrown around with abandon. You know you want to get in on the action, but you want to do it in a responsible way so your hard-earned money doesn’t disappear completely. Once upon a time, professionals would simply hire a financial advisor to help them navigate the stock market. But for many millennials, there simply isn’t enough in the piggy bank to hire a pro advisor. That’s why we think you need Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service. The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy