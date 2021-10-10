Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. The team will have a total of 54 players to choose from as they take on the Buffalo Bills after making a number of roster moves on Saturday. The team activated LB Willie Gay Jr. from injured reserve, but have him listed as questionable for the game with a toe injury. Other changes to the roster include the addition of Josh Gordon and the practice squad elevation of DE Demone Harris.chiefswire.usatoday.com
