Real World Economics: Dancing on the edge of a cliff
Once again our nation is caught up in a to-do about the “debt ceiling” and what might happen in the event of a “government shutdown.”. The first is a gimmick, originally enacted as a symbolic gesture in 1917 congressional maneuvers to facilitate borrowing to fund U.S. participation in World War I. Since then it episodically serves as a prop for political street theater, as we’re seeing this month. I don’t know of a single respected economist who thinks it serves a useful purpose, but it never gets abolished.www.twincities.com
Comments / 1