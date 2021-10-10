CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real World Economics: Dancing on the edge of a cliff

By Edward Lotterman
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again our nation is caught up in a to-do about the “debt ceiling” and what might happen in the event of a “government shutdown.”. The first is a gimmick, originally enacted as a symbolic gesture in 1917 congressional maneuvers to facilitate borrowing to fund U.S. participation in World War I. Since then it episodically serves as a prop for political street theater, as we’re seeing this month. I don’t know of a single respected economist who thinks it serves a useful purpose, but it never gets abolished.

