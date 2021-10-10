The 6th Annual Pumpkin Carving Party at Lincoln

Carve some Pumpkins

It’s officially pumpkin season, so why not do some festive carving! Lincoln is hosting their annual pumpkin carving event on Tuesday, October 12th and then every Monday and Tuesday through October 26th! See schedule below.

Tickets are $150 for one table for up to FOUR people and include one pumpkin and pumpkin carving kit per person, two pizzas of your choice off the menu and a warm cookie plate to cap off the evening. They’ll be playing spooky Halloween movies on our projector screen and offering prizes for the best designs!

Reserve your spot here!