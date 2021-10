There are plenty of high-powered grand tourers out there but for those that want to stand out from the pack, this 2014 Jaguar XKR-S GT should do the trick. Jaguar only built 45 examples of the hardcore XKR-S GT and this is one of just five that were designated for delivery in Canada. It is painted in Polaris White and was acquired by the seller in 2019. It has only been driven 9,000 km (~6,000 miles) and is being sold in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with a Carfax report and Alberta registration.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO