‘A service to the community’: Boulder businesses shutter, struggle to keep up with burgeoning rent
When Deb Ellis moved to Boulder more than a decade ago, she embarked on a quest for new furniture. After doing some research, she stumbled on the store No Place Like Home on Arapahoe Avenue. The store functioned not just as a furniture shop but a consignment business as well. She found furniture for her new home that was affordable, and soon she became a regular at the store.www.timescall.com
Comments / 1