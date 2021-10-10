CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

‘A service to the community’: Boulder businesses shutter, struggle to keep up with burgeoning rent

By Annie Mehl
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Deb Ellis moved to Boulder more than a decade ago, she embarked on a quest for new furniture. After doing some research, she stumbled on the store No Place Like Home on Arapahoe Avenue. The store functioned not just as a furniture shop but a consignment business as well. She found furniture for her new home that was affordable, and soon she became a regular at the store.

www.timescall.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Business
Boulder County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

Venezuelan opposition urges government to resume suspended talks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chair of the Venezuelan opposition negotiating team on Sunday urged the government to resume talks as soon as possible, after President Nicolas Maduro's administration suspended talks this weekend. Maduro's government suspended the conversations after its envoy Alex Saab was extradited to the United...
POLITICS
CNN

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

(CNN) — Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday. Murdaugh...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Renting#Retail Shops#No Place Like Home#Teddy#Google
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at NFL amid Gruden scandal

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off the start of their show on Saturday poking fun at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell amid a scandal of recently reported emails that led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Hi, I'm Roger Goodell, and when you see me on TV, it's...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy