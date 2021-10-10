Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2021: Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced computer model

Nikola Jokic had a season for the ages last year as the Serbian became the first player from the Denver Nuggets to win NBA MVP. Jokic could be poised for an even bigger 2021-22 season as his running-mate, Jamal Murray, is still on the shelf and recovering from a torn ACL. Fantasy basketball owners are certainly inclined to believe so as he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick in 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts, regardless of position. Not even the ascent of Michael Porter Jr. is taking the shine away from Denver's big man, who is still just 26 years old.