NBA

Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2021: Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced computer model

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokic had a season for the ages last year as the Serbian became the first player from the Denver Nuggets to win NBA MVP. Jokic could be poised for an even bigger 2021-22 season as his running-mate, Jamal Murray, is still on the shelf and recovering from a torn ACL. Fantasy basketball owners are certainly inclined to believe so as he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick in 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts, regardless of position. Not even the ascent of Michael Porter Jr. is taking the shine away from Denver's big man, who is still just 26 years old.

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James’ latest move might make him a billionaire

LeBron James continues to stack his chips as he chases the illusive billionaire status. Forbes reports that the NBA baller is set to make a record $111.2 million between his on-court and off-court earnings this year, making him by far the highest-paid NBA player. Staying on his financial trek, James...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s ‘extremely scary’ Bulls realization that should worry the NBA

If there’s one thing Zach LaVine has learned about the Chicago Bulls following their 4-0 preseason, it’s that they have the potential to be an “extremely scary” team. After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 on Friday to maintain their immaculate record, LaVine had nothing but high praises for his team and Bulls teammates who have shown great chemistry despite a massive revamp during the offseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kemba Walker gets honest on Knicks’ starting point guard situation with Derrick Rose

The souped-up New York Knicks will be even more of a legit contender in the Eastern Conference this season after their feel-good run the last time out. But with the new NBA season just a few weeks away, the question remains for the Knicks: Who will start at the point guard spot? Obviously, the team has two credible guys who can run the show in Derrick Rose and offseason addition Kemba Walker. While they have almost similar styles, they still offer different dynamics for coach Tim Thibodeau.
NBA
FakeTeams

2021-2022 Fantasy Hockey: 5 Sleepers to Target

After two years of Covid-infected seasons and some shortened formats, we should get a chance to return to the first full hockey season since 2018-2019. Furthermore, we can now enjoy games on ESPN and TNT, as NBC Sports will soon go away. Here are five players who could definitely outplay their current rankings in drafts.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

The Orlando Magic Potential Starting Lineup: A Young Core Starts A New Era

The Orlando Magic traded away three of their starters last season. Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier. They traded one of the best centers in the league after years of commitment to the organization. It was time for both Nikola and the Magic to move on since they haven’t been able to make a real splash in the past 8 years or so.
NBA

