North Carolina got a much-needed win on Saturday, with the Heels beating the Miami Hurricanes 45-42 in a chaotic affair that had most in attendance wondering how to digest what they just saw. The Heels did just enough early to win a game their opponent tried to steal at the end. But for a Tar Heel team still searching for an identity in a season of missed opportunity, getting the win and moving to 4-3 on the season heading into the bye week, it was one they had to have. The InsideCarolina.com Day After Podcast crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples and host Tommy Ashley break it all down in this edition.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO