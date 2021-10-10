Llandow Circuit Just Held the UK’s First-Ever EV-Only Track Day

Whenever performance EVs are discussed among car enthusiasts, there’s always the one that has to chime in with “Yea but how many laps can it do in track?!” The idea that electric vehicles are inherently worse for track use because they’ll either run out of juice or overheat their batteries isn’t unfounded but it is a bit of old thinking. Modern EVs are getting very good at managing their range and temperatures during track use and a man by the name of John Chambers recently proved that by organizing an EV-only track day at Llandow.