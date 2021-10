PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a much cooler start to our morning with lows in the low to mid 40’s! It’ll be a beautiful fall day with afternoon sunshine and highs around 60. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a very small chance for a stray shower as an upper-level trough moves through the region but it’ll be mainly dry. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts are picking up again today around 20-25 mph, but otherwise it’ll be perfect football weather tonight for the Steelers game with temperatures in the low 50’s and partly cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Fall foliage is peaking this weekend and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO