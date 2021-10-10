CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A kindness yard sale

In Arlington, Virginia, all proceeds from the yard sales that Susan Thompson-Gaines holds go to fund random acts of kindness throughout her community. Correspondent Steve Hartman talks with Thompson-Gaines about a true yard sale find.

