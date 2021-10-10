A kindness yard sale

The Shaw House, 110 W. Morganton Rd, Southern Pines. The yearly anticipated Moore County Historical Association Tag and Yard Sale at the Shaw House is Saturday, October 16th, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come experience and attend this unique event. There will be collectibles, pottery, jewelry, art, antiques, vintage books, toys, and more. The items for sale will be at great prices that you can’t beat. All proceeds benefit the continued efforts of the Moore County Historical Association (MCHA); a non-profit who collects, preserves, and shares the rich historical legacy of our historical buildings, towns, cities, and surrounding areas of Moore County. Cash preferred. This event is free and open to the public. Rain or shine. For more information on the tag sale or to become a MCHA member, call (910) 692-2051, or email info@moorehistory.com.
