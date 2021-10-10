A kindness yard sale

On Tuesday I got my mother (Beverly) out of assisted living and took her to Butte from Bozeman. We parked at Sparky’s Garage to go in for lunch. In order to get her around the construction in the front and avoid curbs with her walker, we had to go into the street. No sooner had we headed into the street, a kind gentleman insisted on leading the way to ward off oncoming traffic. As we passed construction workers, each offered a different entry into the restaurant, even clearing items on the sidewalk but we needed to enter on the side of the building.

BUTTE, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO