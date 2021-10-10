Looks Like Harrison Ford Is Back On The Indiana Jones 5 Set After Injuring Himself

No Time To Die finally arrives in theaters in the US on October 8, and fans are beyond ready to see it. Those who have been lucky enough to see Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie are raving about the film, and its send-off to one of the best Bonds ever. While promoting the film, Craig has been sharing some great stories, which includes the time he and Dave Bautista traded injuries while filming their big fight scene in Spectre. With this, the actor revealed that he actually broke Bautista’s nose. Now, Bautista has posted a photo so everyone can see what he looked like after the ordeal was done.

