Looks Like Harrison Ford Is Back On The Indiana Jones 5 Set After Injuring Himself
Indiana Jones 5, which is set to close the book on the iconic film series, is currently in production ahead of its 2022 release. Filming originally kicked off this past June, and the cast and crew have apparently been hard at work since then. Unfortunately, the project did experience a setback when lead actor Harrison Ford injured himself a few weeks into the shoot. But now, it appears the beloved star is back on the set and mixing it up with one of the film’s other big actors.www.cinemablend.com
