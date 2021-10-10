CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Looks Like Harrison Ford Is Back On The Indiana Jones 5 Set After Injuring Himself

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indiana Jones 5, which is set to close the book on the iconic film series, is currently in production ahead of its 2022 release. Filming originally kicked off this past June, and the cast and crew have apparently been hard at work since then. Unfortunately, the project did experience a setback when lead actor Harrison Ford injured himself a few weeks into the shoot. But now, it appears the beloved star is back on the set and mixing it up with one of the film’s other big actors.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Harrison Ford’s Kids: Meet The ‘Star Wars’ Icon’s 5 Children

When he’s not saving the galaxy, Harrison Ford is a proud father of five children, including Ben, Willard, Malcom, Georgia, and Liam. Get to know his five kids here!. Actor Harrison Ford is known for leading some major film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, saving the world one mission at a time. But when Dr. “Indiana” Jones hangs up his iconic hat, he turns his attention to his family. The 79-year-old actor has been married three times and has four biological children, Ben, Willard, Malcom, and Georgia, plus one adopted child, Liam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon Confirms Two Saving Private Ryan Stories About Robin Williams And Steven Spielberg

Matt Damon’s had a big year in Hollywood, heading down to Australia to reprise his funny MCU role in Thor: Love and Thunder and also becoming a player in the post-Covid theatrical resurgence with his movie Stillwater. That’s not even touching on his upcoming projects -- including one reuniting him with Ben Affleck -- however, despite all the new things coming up, Damon has been happy to reminisce about his career as well, and recently confirmed two big stories about his time filming Saving Private Ryan.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Toby Jones
Person
James Mangold
Person
Boyd Holbrook
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Has Answered A Very ‘Important’ Question About Harrison Ford’s Indy

Indiana Jones 5 is currently in production, and after suffering an injury on set, Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, is reportedly back on set and working. Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is tasked with reviving the franchise and balancing its legacy, and will hopefully deliver a grand adventure befitting the status of the Indiana Jones films. Mangold has recently answered a very ‘important’ question about Harrison Ford’s Indy.
MOVIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Tommy Lee Jones replaces Harrison Ford in The Burial

Tommy Lee Jones has been cast alongside Jamie Foxx in 'The Burial'. The 75-year-old actor will play the role that was meant to be filled by Harrison Ford until he had to drop out of the Amazon Studios project. The upcoming film is based on an article by Jonathan Harr...
ENTERTAINMENT
talesbuzz.com

New Set Photos Feature Harrison Ford & Mads Mikkelsen

Production on the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5 continued on the streets of Cefalu in Sicily. Notably, Harrison Ford made his triumphant return to set following a shoulder injury he had in June. New set photos from the film, courtesy of Daily Mail UK give us a new look at the beloved actor donning his iconic outfit as well as our first look at the character played by Mads Mikkelsen.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Harrison Ford Exits Jamie Foxx’s Movie, The Project Has Landed A Perfect Replacement

If things had gone off as planned for Jamie Foxx’s Amazon movie The Burial, the project would have seen the Soul actor teaming up with Harrison Ford in a movie based on a wildly true story. Sadly, the project has seen a bit of a shake-up, with Mr. Ford leaving his intended role entirely. However, The Burial couldn’t have landed a more perfect replacement, as instead of Harrison Ford playing the lead role, it’s Tommy Lee Jones, his co-star from The Fugitive, who’s going to take the vacancy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#Indy#Disney#Daily Mail
CinemaBlend

See What Dave Bautista Looked Like After Daniel Craig Punched Him In The Nose And Broke It On James Bond Set

No Time To Die finally arrives in theaters in the US on October 8, and fans are beyond ready to see it. Those who have been lucky enough to see Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie are raving about the film, and its send-off to one of the best Bonds ever. While promoting the film, Craig has been sharing some great stories, which includes the time he and Dave Bautista traded injuries while filming their big fight scene in Spectre. With this, the actor revealed that he actually broke Bautista’s nose. Now, Bautista has posted a photo so everyone can see what he looked like after the ordeal was done.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy