CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

New Alex and Ani Earrings & Necklaces at Hollywood Studios

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen at ANY Disney location, browsing the various shops is always a priority on my must do list. Especially now, with the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration in full swing! New merchandise keeps popping up, which is super exciting to see. Last night at Hollywood Studios, I noticed a few newer items on the Alex and Ani display. At least they were new to me, I hadn’t seen them before. Instead of just your standard Disney charm bracelets from Alex and Ani, they had necklaces and earrings. Here’s what I found!

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

Every New 50th Anniversary Treat at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

To celebrate, Disney has gone all out with merchandise, new shows, and 150+ new eats and drinks. To help you better breakdown everything to add to your shopping list in Disney World, we’re breaking down bit by bit where to find all the new goodies in each park. Where to...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/30/2021 (New Vault Collection Merchandise, Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Pre-Show, and More)

Only one day until “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” begins. It is crunch time here at Walt Disney World Resort, and we are ready to celebrate. Let’s take a look through the resort to see the last minute preparations. We found a new jacket at Main Street Cinema in Magic...
LIFESTYLE
piratesandprincesses.net

REVIEW: Shrimp Tacos at the ABC Commissary in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When speaking about food options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the past, it was possibly disheartening. Nevertheless, with the addition of some new lands, the counter service options have improved. One of the standard dining options to ridicule previously was ABC Commissary. The food at this location has been average at best. Often when they find a menu item that works, they modify it and move it to another location.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
disneydining.com

Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has no shortage of dining options with everything from signature dining to snack carts and grab-and-go options. Guests who spend time in the Disney Park on a Walt Disney World vacation can check of the offerings, and chocolate lovers in particular have plenty of options to indulge in. From classic brownie sundaes to Italian favorites and more, here are all of the chocolate treats for chocolate lovers to enjoy in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

MORE Live Entertainment Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back more magic now that the 50th anniversary, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, has officially kicked off! Disney Parks Blog has confirmed that more entertainment is returning to the theme parks, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Thanks to Disney, we have a magical new update...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Hollywood Studios Continues to Have the Longest Wait Times in Disney World

We’re back in the parks to give you a look at all the amazing things happening around Disney World this week!. And, one of those features is what the lines have looked like ever since the 50th anniversary celebrations have kicked off. So, we’re breaking down the wait times we saw on Tuesday, October 5th!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kelley
Person
Walt Disney
disneydining.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Projection Show To Return With New Mulan Sequence

Theme Park entertainment is making a comeback at Walt Disney World! Magic Kingdom’s Casey’s Corner Pianist and “Let the Magic Begin” have returned. Over at EPCOT, Sergio and Matsuriza Drummers have returned. Even Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the action with the new “Disney Kitetails” daytime entertainment. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is no exception as they prepare to welcome back Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular later this year. While we have yet to see the return of fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have enjoyed the return of the “Wonderful World of Animation” projection show which resumed this past summer. Now, we’ve learned another project show, “Disney Movie Magic”, will be making a return very soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – boasting a NEW sequence featuring Mulan!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Get A Sneak Peek at Disney’s NEW Cruise Ship in Hollywood Studios!

We don’t know about you, but we are excited that Disney Cruise Line has set sail again after over a year of being shuttered during the global health crisis. But we’re most excited about Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will set sail for the first time in 2022. We’ve already learned so much about it, but today, we got a sneak peek at Disney World!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

VACCINES: Universal Studios Hollywood Requires Them, Why Not Orlando?

As we previously reported, Universal Studios Hollywood is now requiring that all Guests be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test in order to visit the theme park. However, Universal Orlando Resort is NOT requiring that guests be vaccinated OR have a negative covid test. So, do the two Universal theme park destinations in the U.S. have different rules?
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Walt Disney World#Ani Earrings Necklaces#The Main Street Mouse#Lpa#The Owner Editor
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson Passes Away at 111

We have some sad news to report this afternoon. Disney legend Ruthie Tompson has passed away at the remarkable age of 111. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Cinderella Castle, Mickey Mouse, ‘Dumbo,’ and ‘Cinderella’ Alex and Ani Jewelry at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new and updated Alex and Ani designs have arrived at Walt Disney World. This new round of jewelry features Cinderella Castle, Mickey Mouse, and quotes from “Dumbo” and “Cinderella.” We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.
BEAUTY & FASHION
kennythepirate.com

Find out what is Happening with this popular Hollywood Studios attraction

Refurbishments are very common occurrences around the Walt Disney World parks. Recently, guests were wondering if a refurbishment in Disney’s Hollywood Studios could signal the end of a fan favorite attraction. Find out what the current state of this attraction is. Refurbishments. Refurbishment is a dreaded word for Disney fans...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disneyland
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney World Annual Passholders Get 25% off at shopDisney for a Limited Time

Looking for an epic deal on magical merchandise? Well, if you’re an annual passholder to Walt Disney World, here’s your chance!. For a limited time, now through October 24, 2021, with promo code “WDW25,” you can get a nice discount on select merchandise and items found on shopDisney. In order to use this code, you must be logged in to your Disney account, which must be linked to your Annual Pass.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Hollywood Studios Genie+ Survival Strategies for the Week of October 19th

You know what they say about the best-laid plans of mice and men. Except this time it’s the Mouse that’s screwing up your plans. You’ve been looking forward to a nice relaxing October trip to Disney World. You got stoked when they announced that they were doing away with Rise of the Resistance boarding groups because that meant you could plan your day like a normal person that plans every step of their vacation. (Do you use spreadsheets? Because I totally use spreadsheets.)
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

New Disney Cinderella & Little Mermaid Bags from Petunia Pickle Bottom

The whimsical accessory brand Petunia Pickle Bottom, is expanding their Disney’s Cinderella collection to include the Wander Stroller Caddy and Meta Backpack (a fan favorite). The Disney’s Little Mermaid Collection will now also feature the Boxy Backpack and Method Backpack. Delightful in detail and a dream come true for organization,...
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

New Disney Wish exhibit now open at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Cruise Line fans now have something new to check out the next time they visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios — a brand-new exhibit dedicated to the Disney Wish!. The exhibit, now open at Walt Disney Presents, celebrates the history of the Disney Cruise Line fleet and features never-before-seen artifacts and photos from the making of the vessel, which sets sail in summer 2022.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy