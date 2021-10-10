New Alex and Ani Earrings & Necklaces at Hollywood Studios
When at ANY Disney location, browsing the various shops is always a priority on my must do list. Especially now, with the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration in full swing! New merchandise keeps popping up, which is super exciting to see. Last night at Hollywood Studios, I noticed a few newer items on the Alex and Ani display. At least they were new to me, I hadn’t seen them before. Instead of just your standard Disney charm bracelets from Alex and Ani, they had necklaces and earrings. Here’s what I found!www.themainstreetmouse.com
