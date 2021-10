Live the country dream by snatching up this Grade II listed thatched cottage in the heart of Wiltshire, which is now on the market for £1.7 million. The Old Manor House, believed to date from 1635 with later additions, is packed with character and charm galore. Approached via a private driveway, the historic fairy tale-like property has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, good ceiling heights, exposed timber beams, and an additional self-contained cottage for guests.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO