Watch: Jets called for brutal roughing the passer against Falcons

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL had an early kickoff on Sunday with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons playing in England, and the officiating crew wasted no time making a controversial call. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was flagged for roughing the passer on 3rd down early in the first quarter. The call was a big one, as New York had forced an incomplete pass and the Falcons were about to punt. But was it a penalty? Here’s the video:

