CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US treasury secretary Yellen: global minimum corporate tax will pass

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDQ9P_0cMtptiG00
Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said on Sunday she was confident Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries.

Yellen told ABC’s This Week actions to bring the US into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing Joe Biden’s proposed spending initiatives.

Asked if she was confident the measure would get through, Yellen said: “Yes.”

Yellen also said that once Congress and the White House agree on spending plans, it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit – the subject of fierce political warfare before and after a short-term deal to extend it was reached this week.

“Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it’s simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that,” Yellen said.

“It’s a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government’s fiscal policy.”

Experts agree a US debt default, should the ceiling not be raised, would be catastrophic for the global economy.

A group of 136 countries on Friday set a minimum global tax rate of 15% for big companies and sought to make it harder for such businesses to avoid taxation in a landmark deal that Biden said levels the playing field.

The congressional maneuver known as budget reconciliation would allow Democrats in the 50-50 Senate to act without Republican votes usually required to meet a 60-vote threshold.

Republicans have said they are concerned the Biden administration is considering circumventing the need to obtain the Senate’s authority to implement treaties.

Under the US constitution, the Senate must ratify any treaty with a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes.

Republicans in recent years have been overwhelmingly hostile to treaties and have backed cuts in corporate taxes.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land from advancing in the U.S. Senate's version of the hotly debated reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
FXStreet.com

US Treasury Sec Yellen reiterates view high us inflation transitory

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterates view high us inflation transitory and said that she sees an 'isolated' shortages of goods in coming months. Last week, Yellen said that the various issues that have colluded to push up prices likely will pass though she’s not sure how long that will take. “Supply bottlenecks have developed that have caused inflation,” she said. ''I believe that they’re transitory, but that doesn’t mean they’ll go away over the next several months.”
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

How will the global minimum tax rate work?

World leaders struck a landmark deal last week to make it more difficult for multinational corporations to evade taxation and ensure big companies pay a minimum rate of 15%. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development announced Friday that 136 countries and jurisdictions accounting for more than 90% of the global economy had agreed to the deal. Only four countries – Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – abstained from joining the agreement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Corporate Taxes#Us Constitution#Tax Rate#Abc#The White House#Democrats#Senate#Republicans
FOXBusiness

Yellen doubles down on need for global minimum tax and eliminating debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated support for the global minimum tax as Congress continues to debate President Biden’s titanic infrastructure bill. Biden has sought and won support from over 130 countries and territories for a global minimum tax, which would tax companies at a minimum of 15% and enforce taxes based on where they conduct business rather than where they are based.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Nations agree to 15% minimum corporate tax rate

Most of the world's nations have signed up to a historic deal to ensure big companies pay a fairer share of tax. Some 136 countries agreed to enforce a corporate tax rate of at least 15%, as well a fairer system of taxing profits where they are earned. It follows...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy