Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Manifest remained atop the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for acquired shows for the week of September 13th to 19th for its encore run on Netflix, pulling in another 712 million minutes of viewing. It has now been in the Top 10 for fifteen straight weeks since Season 1 and 2 of the show became available on the streamer, and eleven of those weeks were at the Number 1 slot. In the Top 10 originals, Lucifer took the Number 1 slot in the second week of the release of its sixth season, pulling in 1.6 billion minutes of viewing. Disney+’s What If . . . ? improved one slot to Number 8 with 243 million minutes of viewing. Y: The Last Man had its debut on Hulu that week but did not make it into the Top 10 for originals. It is releasing one episode per week so it could still nudge its way in once more episodes are available. In the Top 10 for movies, the Netflix original film Nightbooks entered at the Number 7 slot with 163 million minutes of viewing. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO