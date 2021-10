As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration is mindful of the need to elevate underserved communities, which include America's emprendedoras. The Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) is focused on meeting the needs of these Latina women through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. OWBO's efforts are particularly relevant as the SBA has delivered $1 trillion to small businesses since the pandemic began, and continued under the watch of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman - an emprendedora herself.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO