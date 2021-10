Thirteen times, Tremaine Jackson had interviewed to be a head football coach. Not once did he leave with the feeling he had a chance. Then he interviewed at Colorado Mesa. “When I interviewed here, I felt like I had an opportunity after I met with Tim Foster,” the second-year Colorado Mesa football coach said Tuesday. “Like I told you guys, 13 previous times, when I got in the president’s meeting, I didn’t feel like I had an opportunity. Meeting with former President Foster that day, I felt like he was going to go with the best guy who had the best vision for the program.

MESA, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO