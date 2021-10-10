What’s open, closed on Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day? Banks, mail, trash pickup, more
Columbus Day 2021 takes place Monday, Oct. 11. The holiday, along with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is always observed on the second Monday in October. Columbus Day is a federal holiday commemorating Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ voyage and landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. Columbus was commissioned by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain to find a faster route to Asia, and instead “discovered” what is now known as North America.www.syracuse.com
