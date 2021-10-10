CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hudson Valley’s Most Famous Halloween Tradition is Back for 2021

By Paty Quyn
Big news Hudson Valley the most popular Halloween Parade is returning 2021, start planning your costume. The news was released today and I was able to confirm it with Geraldine Kelly a spokes person for the New Paltz Rotary and Phoenix Kawamoto from the Town of New Paltz Office of Community Wellness. The New Paltz Halloween Parade will be returning this year with all the fun of the past and just a few minor changes and additions to accommodate for COVID restrictions.

