The first Columbus Day was born of violence - and political calculation

As Columbus Day Weekend approaches, there is always an argument whether this day should be named Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day. This argument sparks up every year around this time and it has been a hot topic for decades. Everyone knows that Columbus Day is a day that students get off from school and adults get off of work to celebrate the things that Christopher Columbus did, but I personally believe that there is nothing to celebrate. Most of the students here have grown up learning about all of the “good” things that Columbus did but then later on we learned that things got worse and things were different then we expected them to be. We were celebrating all of these terrible things and it’s even worse that we were being taught the wrong thing or things were being sugar coated at the time. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy my days off from school but if it isn’t for the right reasons I feel that it’s taking away from time that the school can use to educate more students and other adults on why this topic is so important.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO