Festival

The first Columbus Day was born of violence - and political calculation

By Ronald G. Shafer
SFGate
 7 days ago

The first national Columbus Day was proclaimed in 1892 by Republican President Benjamin Harrison to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus's supposed discovery of America. But for Harrison, it served another purpose: to help resolve a diplomatic crisis with Italy - and gain support among Italian American...

www.sfgate.com

greenwichfreepress.com

MESKERS: On Celebrating Columbus Day

Submitted by State Rep Steve Meskers (D-150) I will go to town Hall to celebrate Columbus Day. I am proud of my Italian heritage and I celebrate the tough road to acceptance that Italian Americans have faced in this country, but I think it’s important given the aggressively partisan nature of the discussions today, inclusive of the debates on critical race theory, that we step back and look at the history of Columbus Day.
POLITICS
Publix heiress, funder of Jan. 6 rally, gave $150,000 to GOP attorneys general association

A wealthy Trump donor who helped finance the rally in Washington on Jan. 6 also gave $150,000 to the nonprofit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, records show, funds that a person familiar with the contribution said were intended in part to promote the rally. The nonprofit organization paid for a robocall touting a march that afternoon to the U.S. Capitol to “call on Congress to stop the steal.”
hhsherald.com

Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day?

As Columbus Day Weekend approaches, there is always an argument whether this day should be named Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day. This argument sparks up every year around this time and it has been a hot topic for decades. Everyone knows that Columbus Day is a day that students get off from school and adults get off of work to celebrate the things that Christopher Columbus did, but I personally believe that there is nothing to celebrate. Most of the students here have grown up learning about all of the “good” things that Columbus did but then later on we learned that things got worse and things were different then we expected them to be. We were celebrating all of these terrible things and it’s even worse that we were being taught the wrong thing or things were being sugar coated at the time. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy my days off from school but if it isn’t for the right reasons I feel that it’s taking away from time that the school can use to educate more students and other adults on why this topic is so important.
SOCIETY
Richmond.com

Marsha Mercer column: Columbus Day a relic from our political past

If you have this upcoming Monday off from work, thank 19th-century American politics. The Columbus Day holiday has its roots in the presidential campaign of 1892, when President Benjamin Harrison was running for re-election. To win the votes of the many new Catholic and Italian immigrants who were being discriminated...
WHO 13

The changing narrative of Columbus Day

AMES, Iowa — Columbus Day, the federal holiday celebrated the second Monday of every October, has long been an American holiday. However, the teachings around this day have changed drastically over the years. An Iowa State Professor and Director of American Studies, Sebastian Brau, said schools are challenged with telling...
thunderboltradio.com

Today is the Columbus Day Federal Holiday

Today is the national holiday of Columbus Day. The day is in honor of the arrival of Christopher Columbus and his discovery of America in 1492. The day first became an official state holiday in Colorado in 1906, and became a federal holiday in the United States in 1937. Since...
Morganton News Herald

Controversy continues about Columbus Day

The controversy concerning Christopher Columbus discovering America continues, but, so far, the government hasn’t taken that date away from him and it’s still considered a federal holiday. Rest easy, Christopher, at least for another year. According to some sources, when it comes to Columbus, the only fact that the history...
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati’s First Columbus Day Helped Fight Anti-Italian Prejudice

The reputation of Christopher Columbus is pretty much in the dumps these days, and the annual holiday celebrating his voyage of discovery generates spirited debate. It’s almost forgotten now just how important Columbus Day was to the grudging acceptance of Italian Americans. In the late 1800s, Italians were only reluctantly...
heraldmailmedia.com

On a July day in Martinsburg, the national labor movement was born

The first notable supply chain issue in America takes us back to the Lost Colony in North Carolina, when war with Spain delayed English ships from restocking colonists with provisions, driving more than 100 middle class Londoners inland to live with the natives. But it wasn’t until 1877 that broken...
