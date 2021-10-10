13 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Killing You

Anti-aging regimens are a huge industry. Countless cosmetics and regimens claim they can help you preserve youth and erase the signs of aging. But what if preventing premature aging was as easy (and inexpensive) as choosing not to put one thing in your body? "Added sugar is the number one most significant health threat in America," says David Zinczenko, best-selling author of Zero Sugar Diet. "A sugar like fructose, for example, may increase blood pressure, increase heart rate, and boost myocardial oxygen demand (basically, how much oxygen your heart needs to function). It may also contribute to inflammation, insulin resistance, and overall metabolic dysfunction. And we get more fructose in our diets today than was ever possible before, thanks to high-fructose corn syrup, the sweetener used (and sometimes hidden) in soda and most other convenience foods. The more added sugar that sneaks its way into your diet, the less healthy food you'll eat the rest of the day. And the faster you will age."

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO