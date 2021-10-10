CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of George Floyd launches new nonprofit aimed at lowering police killings

By Carlos Granda
 7 days ago

The uncle of George Floyd made a stop in Los Angeles on Friday to announce a new nonprofit aimed at lowering the number of police-involved killings across the country.

Selwyn Jones and other members of the Floyd family kicked off their nationwide "Thank You Tour" in Leimert Park.

"My nephew's murder was a sacrifice needed to wake up America," said Jones. "His loving soul has transformed my life, and now, I intend to pass them on to transform other lives.

The new nonprofit - A Soulful Heart Memorializing George Floyd, Inc. - wants to raise awareness of racial issues, reduce police killings and hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct.

"[Floyd's] pain, our pain, should not evaporate to nothingness," said Jones. "It should continue to inspire and guide us to demand, that our country, our government our neighbors, our family, do the right thing and embrace the wave of change."

The May 2020 killing of Floyd, who was Black, by a white Minneapolis police officer prompted worldwide protests against racial injustice. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder.

The nonprofit will also focus on pushing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"We need to continue to maintain the changes, continue oversight, and continue to just make sure that we're doing the things that we need to do in the communities that we serve," said Pastor Anthony Williams with the 88th Street Temple Church of God in Christ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 60

Marco
7d ago

How about a nonprofit to stop the crime and drug abuse and black on black killings and gang violence going on in major cities?

Reply(5)
28
Al Ien
7d ago

the uncle is just taking advantage of the criminal relative to gain funds for his own benefit. Where does the BLM leader lives now? FYI she bought herself a huge mansion at a white neighborhood. I won't give them even a penny.

Reply
13
J P
7d ago

While his death was tragic, this man was no saint and should not be memorialized in any way that depicts him as such.

Reply
23
 

