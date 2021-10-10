Want to get away from it all? Try the 10 most ‘underrated’ national parks

Destination wedding couples are inherently adventurous, so it isn’t a stretch to imagine some of you might be considering saying, “I do” in a U.S. National Park. These massive expanses of Mother Nature are designated for a reason – they make amazing backdrops for life’s most meaningful moments. Choosing to host your event in a federally managed park certainly comes with strings attached, but the benefits outweigh the risks. You’re committing your lives to each other while supporting the National Park Service. If you really want to go the extra mile, you might consider a charitable donation to your chosen park. Below you will discover four firsthand, industry experts’ advice for hosting your event in a U.S. National Park.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO