Want to get away from it all? Try the 10 most ‘underrated’ national parks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcBride Inlet in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park, which ParkSleepFly rated as America’s most underrated national park. Ever since Covid-19 first made social distancing a thing, Americans looking to escape lockdown boredom and work-from-home isolation have sought out open spaces at the country’s 63 national parks — and hundreds of national monuments, preserves and other federally protected spots — in historic droves.

outsidemagazine

At Four Ski Areas, You Can Pay to Skip the Lift Line. Locals Are Pissed.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this week, Mount Bachelor ski resort, outside Bend, Oregon, announced a new offering for guests: Fast Tracks passes that allow customers to skip lift lines. The passes start at $49 per day and will rise in price depending on demand throughout the season. It’s part of a bigger initiative being rolled out by Powdr, the ski-resort conglomerate that owns Mount Bachelor along with ten other resorts. Powdr is introducing similar passes at three other areas this year: Utah’s Snowbird, Vermont’s Killington, and Colorado’s Copper Mountain.
TRAVEL
BBC

Woman burned trying to save dog in US national park

A woman has suffered extensive burns after trying to rescue her dog from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, authorities have said. The woman was pulled out of the water by her father and taken to a regional hospital with "significant thermal burns" across her body. The 20-year-old woman's...
ANIMALS
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Chuluota Wilderness Area has quiet, pristine wilderness in Seminole County

Amid the trials presented by the sometimes busy, stressful nuances of everyday life, sometimes the simplest joys come from escaping into nature for an hour or two. The 625-acre Chuluota Wilderness Area, one of nine Seminole County lands with such a designation, offers peace of mind for visitors seeking hiking, cycling or equestrian opportunities. Set along a dead-end road east of Chuluota and ...
FLORIDA STATE
destinationido.com

How to Get Married in a National Park

Destination wedding couples are inherently adventurous, so it isn’t a stretch to imagine some of you might be considering saying, “I do” in a U.S. National Park. These massive expanses of Mother Nature are designated for a reason – they make amazing backdrops for life’s most meaningful moments. Choosing to host your event in a federally managed park certainly comes with strings attached, but the benefits outweigh the risks. You’re committing your lives to each other while supporting the National Park Service. If you really want to go the extra mile, you might consider a charitable donation to your chosen park. Below you will discover four firsthand, industry experts’ advice for hosting your event in a U.S. National Park.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
eenews.net

Ticket to paradise? Crowded national parks try reservations, fees

Mount Desert Island, MAINE — With tickets selling out in seconds every day, Herb Cohen figured he was lucky to get a reservation that allowed him to park his car just steps from the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park — the coveted spot to take in the sunrise from the tallest point on the Atlantic coast.
TRAVEL
Only In Alaska

Get Off The Grid This Winter Outside Alaska’s Most Famous National Park And Spend The Night In This Modern Gem

Talkeetna is a winter lover’s paradise, and this modern house in Alaska will be the perfect basecamp for your next adventure! This gorgeous spot will wow you with jaw dropping views of the Alaska Range, and make it easy to come back to the house after a day playing outside. Bookmark this property for your […] The post Get Off The Grid This Winter Outside Alaska’s Most Famous National Park And Spend The Night In This Modern Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Most Affordable Places To Live Near U.S. National Parks

If you love national parks, chances are you’ve thought of buying a house near one. After all, that way you could quickly make your way into the park for the day; and if you’re retired, having a house near a national park means you could visit that park whenever you want.
TRAVEL
La Crosse Tribune

Close to Home: Getting away from it all

In a recent column I stated that we are already “away from it all.” For the most part, we are. We don’t have television, reception, we don’t have a subscription to Netflix or any other service of that kind. We live a third of a mile from our closest neighbor. But there’s the daily work around the place that keeps us very busy most of the time.
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico to Get Away From the Crowds

All-inclusive resorts in Mexico are a dime a dozen. The buzz of blenders might as well be the national anthem. So how to do you dodge the overcrowded joints touting all-you-can-eat guac and endless games of pool volleyball?. You heed our recommendations, because we’ve found the hidden gems. We’ve discovered the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, including a boutique hotel adjacent to a tequila distillery and another with a spa built inside of a cenote.
LIFESTYLE
Ruidoso News

New Mexico's 'underrated' national parks offer unique experiences during fall hiking season

Sprawling dunes, magnificent cave features and the highest point in Texas are all available to visitors in the southeast New Mexico region. White Sands National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park all offer unique vistas for travelers from around the country who make the journey to the remote areas where they reside.
TRAVEL
wydaily.com

Colonial National Historical Park Gets New Superintendent

YORK COUNTY — The National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke has named Jerri Marr as the new superintendent of Colonial National Historical Park. Additionally, the new superintendent will help oversee Fort Monroe National Monument and the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail. “Jerri is an experienced manager who...
YORK COUNTY, VA
Daily Montanan

Woman suffers burns after trying to rescue pet in Yellowstone National Park

A 20-year-old woman was badly burned on her shoulders and feet as she tried to rescue her dog after it went into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River in Yellowstone National Park on Monday. According to park officials, when the woman, who is from Washington state, and her father got out of their vehicle […] The post Woman suffers burns after trying to rescue pet in Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PETS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Claim Tourist’s Video Showed Her ‘Holding Hands’ With Brian Laundrie at Zion National Park

The reach of Gabby Petito’s case goes far beyond her communities in New York and Florida. In fact, the case has attracted the attention of criminal justice professionals, media, and internet sleuths alike. In this digital age and with Gabby’s dreams of becoming a top “van life” vlogger, onlookers continue combing through her public profiles in the hopes that they may contain a sliver of information leading to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.
PUBLIC SAFETY

